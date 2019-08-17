Big farming opportunity in the heart of Mayo

Local farmers, forestry companies and UK buyers will be vying for a 186ac holding

Lots of options: The 186ac residential farm at Carrowmore, close to Bohola village, will be offered for sale in four lots when it goes to auction next month
Lots of options: The 186ac residential farm at Carrowmore, close to Bohola village, will be offered for sale in four lots when it goes to auction next month
The residential farm at Carrowmore, close to Bohola village.

Storm Powell

Next month will see a rare opportunity to buy a large block of farmland in the heart of Mayo.

Auctioneer Liam McCarthy of Savills is handling the sale of an 186ac residential farm at Bohola, Co Mayo, by public auction on September 3 at a guide price of €700,000.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

The property, which will be offered in lots, includes two residences and a small range of farm buildings.

It is situated in the townland of Carrowmore, which is 2km from Bohola Village, about 8km from Swinford and 23km from Castlebar.

The residential farm at Carrowmore, close to Bohola village.
The residential farm at Carrowmore, close to Bohola village.

The land has not been farmed in recent years and primarily consists of one large block of grazing land plus various smaller blocks.

It varies in quality and includes pasture for cutting, as well as permanent pasture and has scope to be developed into a good grazing farm. Basic Payment Scheme entitlements are owned by the sellers and are included in the sale.

The holding would also be suitable for forestry subject to planning approval.

Lot 1, comprising c170ac, is being offered at a guide price of €635,000 or €3,735/ac.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

This lot includes a semi-derelict two-storey farmhouse and a farmyard with outbuildings, cattle crush and a holding pen.

While originally divided into smaller fields, the land has been merged into a number of larger enclosures. With some improvement, silage and hay crops could be cut. The land, which is gently undulating in parts, is mostly south facing and partially bounded by the Gweestion River.

Lot 2, at a guide price of €50,000, comprises a three-bedroom bungalow on 6.5ac.

The residence, which was built in the 1960s, has not been lived in for several years and is in need of modernisation and refurbishment.

Lot 3 comprises 9ac at a guide price of €18,000 and Lot 4 is the entire property at a guide price of €700,000 or €3,760/ac

Mr McCarthy says: "There has been strong interest in the property from a range of potential buyers, including local farmers who wish to expand, regional farmers, forestry companies and also interest from the UK.

"We are expecting the property to exceed the guide price as someone will pay a premium price to get a large block of land like this."

The public auction will take place in the Park Hotel Kiltimagh, Co Mayo, on Tuesday, September 3 at 3pm.

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Property

Stock photo

Bidders pile in to drive price of small Meath land parcel to €27,000/acre
Green vista: The land at the farm located in Ballyconlore and Coolnagloose is described as being high quality grazing and tillage ground and is guided at prices ranging from €7,000 to close to €12,000 per acre

Pictures: Not an inch of waste on €2m model farm
Sky’s the limit: The farm is located on the Longford/Westmeath border in a sought-after location

Post-auction deal sees Longford holding sell at €5,500 per acre

Land sales slump on back of beef crisis and Brexit uncertainty
On the market: Most land in Connacht/Ulster is sold by private treaty. This 167ac farm at Ballinaheglish, about 15km west of Roscommon town, is currently sale agreed under private treaty

It's very quiet on the western front
Dublin sale: This 13.8ac parcel at Garristown in Dublin made €215,000 or €15,560/ac

Land volumes down, prices up in north Leinster
A 54ac residential holding at Ballycommon close to Lough Derg in north Tipperary sold for €596,000.

Munster bucks national trend with sales up 21pc this year


Top Stories

Call for more competition: Supermac's head Pat McDonagh wants farmers to get more control of their destiny. Photo: Gerry Mooney

'Control of beef industry in hands of too few' - Supermac's boss
New leaf: Liam Delaney with wife Brenda and children, from left, Kate, Sadie James and Harry on the family farm near Portlaoise. Photo by Kevin Mc Nulty

'The beef farmer is getting walloped' - Laois man who fronted McDonald's...

'Winter barley has many advantages but yield consistency isn't one of them'
Aurivo CEO Aaron Forde

Aurivo announces a price cut for July milk supplies

John Deere cuts earnings forecast as bad weather and trade war hits...
Substantial grants are available from the TAMS scheme for farms buildings such as slatted houses.

Anger over hundreds farmers TAMS applications turned down
Stock photo.

Farmers to pay 'nominal' charge to weigh cattle at factories