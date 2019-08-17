Big farming opportunity in the heart of Mayo

Auctioneer Liam McCarthy of Savills is handling the sale of an 186ac residential farm at Bohola, Co Mayo, by public auction on September 3 at a guide price of €700,000.

The property, which will be offered in lots, includes two residences and a small range of farm buildings.

It is situated in the townland of Carrowmore, which is 2km from Bohola Village, about 8km from Swinford and 23km from Castlebar.

The residential farm at Carrowmore, close to Bohola village.

The land has not been farmed in recent years and primarily consists of one large block of grazing land plus various smaller blocks.

It varies in quality and includes pasture for cutting, as well as permanent pasture and has scope to be developed into a good grazing farm. Basic Payment Scheme entitlements are owned by the sellers and are included in the sale.

The holding would also be suitable for forestry subject to planning approval.

Lot 1, comprising c170ac, is being offered at a guide price of €635,000 or €3,735/ac.

This lot includes a semi-derelict two-storey farmhouse and a farmyard with outbuildings, cattle crush and a holding pen.

While originally divided into smaller fields, the land has been merged into a number of larger enclosures. With some improvement, silage and hay crops could be cut. The land, which is gently undulating in parts, is mostly south facing and partially bounded by the Gweestion River.

Lot 2, at a guide price of €50,000, comprises a three-bedroom bungalow on 6.5ac.

The residence, which was built in the 1960s, has not been lived in for several years and is in need of modernisation and refurbishment.

Lot 3 comprises 9ac at a guide price of €18,000 and Lot 4 is the entire property at a guide price of €700,000 or €3,760/ac

Mr McCarthy says: "There has been strong interest in the property from a range of potential buyers, including local farmers who wish to expand, regional farmers, forestry companies and also interest from the UK.

"We are expecting the property to exceed the guide price as someone will pay a premium price to get a large block of land like this."

The public auction will take place in the Park Hotel Kiltimagh, Co Mayo, on Tuesday, September 3 at 3pm.

