Big bidding expected for rich ground in the birthplace of Irish farming

The 196ac non-residential farm at Dowth in Co Louth comes to auction next month with a guide price of €2.4m.

Big is beautiful on the land market these days with sizeable holdings of over 100ac featuring frequently in auction repoers. And there is plenty of interest in a 196ac non-residential farm at Dowth in Co Louth which comes to auction next month with a guide price of €2.4m.

Located at Little Grange, 6km from Drogheda and 5km from Slane, the holding is in the heart of the Boyne Valley, the birthplace of farming in Ireland. The land has 161ac in tillage, 35ac in permanent pasture and it is divided into two lots by the N51.

A piggery located at the centre of the property is not included in the sale.

Stephen Barry of selling agents Raymond Potterton says the lands gently slope down to the Mattock River, which meanders through the property at one side of the road and bounds it at the other.

Expand Close “All the land is on a southward slope there is a total consistency in the quality of the ground. You’ll never see a puddle on it," says Stephen Barry of Raymond Potterton auctioneers. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp “All the land is on a southward slope there is a total consistency in the quality of the ground. You’ll never see a puddle on it," says Stephen Barry of Raymond Potterton auctioneers.

"The free draining fertile soil has produced some of the highest yields in the region over the years. It undoubtedly has some of the best soil in the country with a pebbly composition ensuring free drainage and a high level of natural aeration,” said Mr Barry. “All the land is on a southward slope and there is a total consistency in the quality of the ground. You’ll never see a puddle on it.”

Divisions

The land is divided by the N51 Slane to Drogheda road with 79ac on one side and 117ac on the other. The 79ac is made up of 61ac of tillage with frontage and access on to the N51, while 18ac of pasture has its own entrance to the main road and frontage on to the Tullyallen road

The 117ac across the road has frontage to the Mattock river . The tillage portion extends to 100ac while a parcel of 17ac is in grass. The tillage is in one field and is the best of arable land equally suited to cereal or root crops. When sold, the property will be handed over in crop to new owners.

The auction takes place at the Ardboyne Hotel, Navan at 3pm on Tuesday, October 20 at 3pm.

Kells residential farm

Next week Pottertons will handle the sale of a 20ac non-residential holding at Rodstown, Kells in Co Meath with a pre-auction guide of €160,000 or €8,000/ac.

Located midway between Navan and Kells and a short distance off the old N3, it is described by the auctioneers as a fine farm

The lands are laid out in two regular shaped divisions, have excellent frontage to a local public road and are all under good quality permanent pasture. The mature boundaries provide excellent shelter and the lands would be an ideal location for a residence subject to the necessary planning permission being obtained.

The property will be sold at auction at the Ardboyne Hotel, Navan at 3pm on Wednesday, September 23.

Online Editors