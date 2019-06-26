Big bidding expected for east Cork dairy spreads

If the boom in southern dairy land prices continues, three substantial farms on the market in Cork will find lively custom.

Two of the holdings are in east Cork, not far from Fermoy: a 120ac farm in need of TLC situated near Glanworth, and another on the outskirts of Rathcormac extending to 95ac.

The latter property is in great heart with excellent farming facilities. A 91ac non-residential farm is located at Farran, 20km west of Cork city.

Glanworth farm

In the company of Martin Lonergan of CCM marts, I went to see the 120ac Manning farm located 2km from Glanworth, not far from Kilworth, north-west of Fermoy and south-west of Mitchelstown.

A 91ac farm at Farran, west of Cork city, is laid out in 13 divisions and guided at €11,000/ac

The property is in prime farming territory and is undoubtedly suited to grazing, dairying or tillage.

Laid out in about 16 undulating fields, it has road frontage and river frontage on to the River Funcheon.

The farm has been somewhat neglected over the years, but if ever there was a place oozing with potential, this is it.

The holding is in one block and all in pasture, and even with the minimum of care, it is fine land.

The undulating fields are as dry as a board and covered in a sward of mature grass that needs saving.

A somewhat overgrown avenue leads from Manning's Cross to the yard and house, where practically all the buildings and the house are in various states of disrepair.

The farm is home to an array of hardwood trees that fence and shelter the fields and are also gathered in copses.

The property is for sale by private treaty with a guide price of €1.2m.

Rathcormac walk-in farm

Not far away, at Bridgeland on the outskirts of Rathcormac village, Richard Ryan of GVM Kilmallock and joint agents Dick Barry & Sons are handling the sale of a 95ac roadside farm with a range of modern farm buildings.

The property is coming to auction with a guide price of €15,000/ac or €1.425m.

Rathcormac is 8km from Fermoy and 30km from Cork on the old N8 Dublin road. The area is at the heart of one of the most active farming regions in the country, where agricultural ground is highly prized.

All in one block, the 95ac are laid out in eight fields of pasture serviced by an internal roadway and bounded by the main road, by the Glenville road and by two rivers - the Bride and the Cottage.

The land is in the best of condition with great shelter from mature trees and is suitable for pasture, fodder or tillage.

The modern yard was built only five years ago and includes a three-column haybarn with lean-to, and a five-column slatted shed with integrated cattle crush.

Services include a mains and natural water supply and electricity.

According to Richard Ryan of GVM Kilmallock, the farm's location on the edge of Rathcormac could mean future development potential subject to planning permission.

"This is a right good farm that will sell itself," he said.

The public auction to sell the property takes place at the Grand Hotel Fermoy on Friday, August 16, at 3pm.

Lucky 13 in farms

A 91ac grass and tillage farm at Currahally, Farran, 20km from Cork on the Macroom road, is said by auctioneer Christy Buckley "to be as good as you will get".

The holding in one block with adequate road frontage is guided for private treaty sale at €11,000/ac. Laid out in 13 fields fenced with traditional hedgerow, the farm is all in one block and suitable for a range of farming pursuits.

The immediate area is home to progressive farms with a range of enterprises, and interest is expected to be keen.

