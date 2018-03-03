Farm Ireland
Bidding battle sees Kerry farm go for €16,000/ac

Jim O'Brien

A 59.7ac residential farm at Ballymakegogue, Fenit, Co Kerry, recently sold by private treaty and is understood to have made in excess of €16,000/ac.

Located 10km from Ardfert, 9km from Tralee and 3km from Fenit, the farm is just west of Tralee Town, off the main Tralee to Fenit Road (R558).

It offers great views over Tralee Bay and includes a two-storey traditional farmhouse that is structurally sound but in need of renovation. The private treaty sale was handled by McQuin Property Services.

Currently all in grass, the land is used for grazing, but Eamonn McQuin says it can be used for a wide variety of agricultural enterprises, including tillage. He describes the quality of the land as exceptional, made up of south-facing, free-draining limestone land.

The residence is a two-storey dwelling with accommodation that includes three bedrooms, a kitchen, sitting room and bathroom. The yard is made up of a number of disused outhouses adjacent to the dwelling that could offer development potential or could be transformed for a variety of uses.

A small plot of ground measuring 0.29ac fronting onto the main Tralee to Fenit road remains unsold.

Mr McQuin was delighted at the interest in the farm and the level of active bidding.

Up to six people were fighting it out to the end when it was bought in trust; it is believed that a local non-farming landowner is the new owner of the 59ac holding.

Investors

"We had guided the property at between €800,000 and €900,000," Mr McQuin said, "and we were pleasantly surprised when this guide proved to be significantly conservative."

He also noted that three of the bidders were non farmers seeking to buy the holding as an investment, which is evidence of a return of investors to the farmland market.


Indo Farming

