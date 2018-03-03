Bidding battle sees Kerry farm go for €16,000/ac

A 59.7ac residential farm at Ballymakegogue, Fenit, Co Kerry, recently sold by private treaty and is understood to have made in excess of €16,000/ac.

Located 10km from Ardfert, 9km from Tralee and 3km from Fenit, the farm is just west of Tralee Town, off the main Tralee to Fenit Road (R558).

It offers great views over Tralee Bay and includes a two-storey traditional farmhouse that is structurally sound but in need of renovation. The private treaty sale was handled by McQuin Property Services. Currently all in grass, the land is used for grazing, but Eamonn McQuin says it can be used for a wide variety of agricultural enterprises, including tillage. He describes the quality of the land as exceptional, made up of south-facing, free-draining limestone land.

The residence is a two-storey dwelling with accommodation that includes three bedrooms, a kitchen, sitting room and bathroom. The yard is made up of a number of disused outhouses adjacent to the dwelling that could offer development potential or could be transformed for a variety of uses. A small plot of ground measuring 0.29ac fronting onto the main Tralee to Fenit road remains unsold.