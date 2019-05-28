Bidders slug it out as Wexford holding goes for €19,000/ac

In a sale that saw four lots receive keen attention from a wide range of local bidders, the entire eventually won the day when a solicitor acting in trust put down the last bid.

Located at the foot of the Blackstairs Mountains, the holding is about 12km from Enniscorthy, 18km from New Ross and 20km from Bunclody.

The residence and yard are reached by an avenue, while directly inside the main entrance is a derelict gate lodge or cottage.

The 2,475 sq ft two-storey farmhouse with a rear extension is in need of complete refurbishment, while a traditional farmyard to the rear of the residence is made up of a series of dated farm buildings made up of old sheds and derelict outhouses.

Extending to 79ac, the land is primarily laid out in one block in a number of divisions made up of good-quality ground fenced with natural boundaries and hedgerows throughout.

The holding comes with good road frontage and is described as ideal for tillage or grazing.

Slow

At auction, proceedings were slow to start but, according to Clive Kavanagh, once it opened, the sale took off. The first lot, comprising the house and yard on 6.6ac, reached €190,000 after two rounds of bidding.