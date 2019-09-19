Beef farmers and local GAA club splash out on Wexford holding

Model farm: The 216ac farm is close to Bunclody and sold in lots at auction for a total price of €3.05m. The 25.6ac lot was bought for €350,000 by Kilrush-Askamore GAA club
Model farm: The 216ac farm is close to Bunclody and sold in lots at auction for a total price of €3.05m. The 25.6ac lot was bought for €350,000 by Kilrush-Askamore GAA club
Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

Brexit and poor prices didn't dampen the confidence of beef farmers when, along with the local GAA club, they shared the spoils at the auction of a 216ac Wexford farm recently.

The residential farm sold in four lots under the hammer of David Quinn last week, making a combined €3.05m or just over €14,000/ac.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

Located at Bolinahaney, 6km from Bunclody, the tillage farm comes with a residence and an extensive yard, and was guided at between €2.3m to €2.5m.

The property was owned by the late Henry Levingston, who farmed the place until he was almost in his 90th year.

"He was a most careful farmer," David Quinn explained.

The yard has 11 sheds and two garages in a combination of round-roofed structures, A-roofed sheds, a lofted shed and lean-tos attached to most of the structures. Some of the facilities are dated, one grain storage shed is new and most are in very good condition, fit for a range of uses.

Reached by a tree-lined avenue, the residence is a traditional farmhouse eminently habitable, although any new owner will seek to refurbish.

The land is laid out in a series of large fields, with a total of 150ac in tillage made up of winter and spring barley, and 65ac is in grass.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Packed auction

There is extensive road frontage on to four different roads, one of which bisects the farm, giving double road frontage to substantial sections.

At a packed auction, with up to 150 people in attendance, the action concentrated on the lots when the first - the house and lands on 113ac - attracted two bidders, opening at €1m. It was bid to €1.5m, where it held.

Attention then switched to the second lot, a 49ac parcel that opened at €400,000 and was bid to €440,000, again by two bidders. It was held at that. The third lot extending to 25.6ac opened at €250,000 and was bid to €310,000, where it held.

The last lot of 28ac also opened at €250,000 and, with two bidders in the chase, it held at €300,000.

A total of €2.55m was on board when Mr Quinn introduced the entire, but failing to elicit a bid, he returned to the lots. The house and yards on 113ac went on the market immediately at €1.5m and sold to an adjoining beef and tillage farmer for €1.9m.

The 49ac parcel making up lot two attracted the attentions of two new bidders when it reopened at €440,000 and went on the market at €500,000. It sold at that to a north Wexford businessman and beef farmer.

The third lot of 25.6ac had finished at €310,000 in the first round of bidding and it went on the market at that price, drawing in the same two bidders. Action continued until the hammer fell at €350,000 and the Kilrush Askamore GAA club won the day.

The last parcel of 28ac had been held at €300,000 when the first round of bidding concluded. It was put on the market at that and sold without another bid to a local beef farmer.

David Quinn described the sale as a great auction with a huge crowd and massive interest.

"There were people in the room keen on the entire, but the lots went so well, they didn't get a chance, and there wasn't a dairy man in sight," he said.

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Property

Hill of Golf: There will be wide interest in this 74ac non-residential tillage farm in west Waterford

74 acres on west Waterford's Hill of Gold at €10k/ac
Palatial spread: The 9,000 sq ft residence is 7km from Cahir and stands on 100ac, which is split into 60ac of farmland, 20ac of forestry and 20ac in riverside grassland

Pioneering family are selling a 100ac Tipperary estate once home to the...
This farm in Bunclody was sold in four lots for €3.05m

VIDEO: 216ac Bunclody farm sold for €3m at auction
Fine spread: The 180ac farm and period residence is located at Ballysax, Co Kildare. The land is in one block and ideal for tillage, dairying and bloodstock enterprises

Rich pickings close to the Curragh
Green vista: The land at the farm located in Ballyconlore and Coolnagloose is described as being high quality grazing and tillage ground and is guided at prices ranging from €7,000 to close to €12,000 per acre

Locals dig deep as Wexford farm lots sell for over €2.2m
Hammer time: The 95ac roadside farm in Cork

Auction sales starting to pick up as prices top €17,000/ac
Spectacular views: the 42ac farm near Kilteel in Co Kildare is made up of good elevated grazing ground laid out in eight fields

5 farms up to 50 acres for €500k or less


Top Stories

Kepak says 100,000 backlog of cattle in market will take 'months' to clear
A farmer protests at the gates of Kildare town meat factory in recent weeks. Pic:Mark Condren

Farmers call off one protest with hopes 7-week beef pickets to end
Brendan Kilduff

Elderly farmer shoots friend dead 'after mistaking him for intruder'
Stock photo

Paul Williams on Mayo shooting: 'When whole communities live in fear, tragedies...
In for the long haul? Farmers protesting at Kepak Drumquin, Co Clare, said they were prepared to maintain pickets until Christmas if necessary

Declan O'Brien: History repeating itself as farmers take to the picket lines
Dairy grind: Many beef farmers are desperately seeking alternatives at the moment - perhaps small-scale dairying may be the answer for some

Is small-scale dairy a viable alternative for beef farmers?
Dairy grind: Many beef farmers are desperately seeking alternatives at the moment - perhaps small-scale dairying may be the answer for some

Is small-scale dairy a viable alternative for beef farmers?