Beef farmers and local GAA club splash out on Wexford holding

The residential farm sold in four lots under the hammer of David Quinn last week, making a combined €3.05m or just over €14,000/ac.

Located at Bolinahaney, 6km from Bunclody, the tillage farm comes with a residence and an extensive yard, and was guided at between €2.3m to €2.5m.

The property was owned by the late Henry Levingston, who farmed the place until he was almost in his 90th year.

"He was a most careful farmer," David Quinn explained.

The yard has 11 sheds and two garages in a combination of round-roofed structures, A-roofed sheds, a lofted shed and lean-tos attached to most of the structures. Some of the facilities are dated, one grain storage shed is new and most are in very good condition, fit for a range of uses.

Reached by a tree-lined avenue, the residence is a traditional farmhouse eminently habitable, although any new owner will seek to refurbish.

The land is laid out in a series of large fields, with a total of 150ac in tillage made up of winter and spring barley, and 65ac is in grass.

Packed auction

There is extensive road frontage on to four different roads, one of which bisects the farm, giving double road frontage to substantial sections.

At a packed auction, with up to 150 people in attendance, the action concentrated on the lots when the first - the house and lands on 113ac - attracted two bidders, opening at €1m. It was bid to €1.5m, where it held.

Attention then switched to the second lot, a 49ac parcel that opened at €400,000 and was bid to €440,000, again by two bidders. It was held at that. The third lot extending to 25.6ac opened at €250,000 and was bid to €310,000, where it held.

The last lot of 28ac also opened at €250,000 and, with two bidders in the chase, it held at €300,000.

A total of €2.55m was on board when Mr Quinn introduced the entire, but failing to elicit a bid, he returned to the lots. The house and yards on 113ac went on the market immediately at €1.5m and sold to an adjoining beef and tillage farmer for €1.9m.

The 49ac parcel making up lot two attracted the attentions of two new bidders when it reopened at €440,000 and went on the market at €500,000. It sold at that to a north Wexford businessman and beef farmer.

The third lot of 25.6ac had finished at €310,000 in the first round of bidding and it went on the market at that price, drawing in the same two bidders. Action continued until the hammer fell at €350,000 and the Kilrush Askamore GAA club won the day.

The last parcel of 28ac had been held at €300,000 when the first round of bidding concluded. It was put on the market at that and sold without another bid to a local beef farmer.

David Quinn described the sale as a great auction with a huge crowd and massive interest.

"There were people in the room keen on the entire, but the lots went so well, they didn't get a chance, and there wasn't a dairy man in sight," he said.

