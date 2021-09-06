Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 21.7°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Beauty and substance as Ballindoolin House on 625ac goes on the market for €9.25m

Renovated 19th century eight-bedroom mansion on 625ac of prime Offaly land comes with vast range of outbuildings

The restored Ballindoolin Estate is in near-perfect condition Expand
Ballindoolin House is fully refurbished and can be bought with 490ac or 625ac Expand
The restored 2ac walled garden Expand
The outbuildings at Ballindoolin maintain their charm Expand
The stableyard at Ballindoolin is laid out in traditional courtyard style and includes coach houses Expand
Most of the land at Ballindoolin is in tillage Expand
Ballindoolin comes with a working farm Expand

Close

The restored Ballindoolin Estate is in near-perfect condition

The restored Ballindoolin Estate is in near-perfect condition

Ballindoolin House is fully refurbished and can be bought with 490ac or 625ac

Ballindoolin House is fully refurbished and can be bought with 490ac or 625ac

The restored 2ac walled garden

The restored 2ac walled garden

The outbuildings at Ballindoolin maintain their charm

The outbuildings at Ballindoolin maintain their charm

The stableyard at Ballindoolin is laid out in traditional courtyard style and includes coach houses

The stableyard at Ballindoolin is laid out in traditional courtyard style and includes coach houses

Most of the land at Ballindoolin is in tillage

Most of the land at Ballindoolin is in tillage

Ballindoolin comes with a working farm

Ballindoolin comes with a working farm

/

The restored Ballindoolin Estate is in near-perfect condition

Jim O'Brien

Just over a year ago, a 1,090ac residential tillage, grass and forestry farm at Ballinla on the western side of Edenderry in Co Offaly was the largest farm to change hands in Ireland.

The holding sold in one unit making €11m at auction.

This year one of the largest farms to hit the market is located on the eastern side of Edenderry, just inside the Kildare border at Carbury.

Most Watched

Privacy