Beauty and substance as Ballindoolin House on 625ac goes on the market for €9.25m

Just over a year ago, a 1,090ac residential tillage, grass and forestry farm at Ballinla on the western side of Edenderry in Co Offaly was the largest farm to change hands in Ireland.

The holding sold in one unit making €11m at auction.

This year one of the largest farms to hit the market is located on the eastern side of Edenderry, just inside the Kildare border at Carbury.

The renovated Ballindoolin House extending to 11,903 sq ft on 625ac of tillage, grass and woodland can be bought as an entire or in lots with a guide of €9.25m.

The house on 250ac was sold in 2017 by Robert and Esther Molony, the last people to inherit the property. They completed a range of refurbishment work on the residence and the estate.

In 2017 a new owner, an Austrian businessman, took up where they had finished and spared nothing in a comprehensive programme of refurbishment, restoration and renovation.

Ballindoolin House is fully refurbished and can be bought with 490ac or 625ac

Ballindoolin House is fully refurbished and can be bought with 490ac or 625ac

Adding 375ac to the land bank to bring it to 625ac, he and his family had planned that Ballindoolin would be their primary residence, but this changed.

The estate is located between Carbury and Edenderry and comprises the residence, gardens, parkland, pasture, woodland, a huge bank of tillage land and a gate lodge.

The place can be bought as a whole or in a series of lots: the house on 490ac guided at €8m; and an out-farm extending to 135ac in tillage guided at €1.25m — it has two access points from the road.

The restored 2ac walled garden

The restored 2ac walled garden

Built in 1822 by the Bor family from Holland, the estate was occupied by their land agent, William Tyrrell, from the 1890s. In 1993, descendants of Tyrrell, the Molonys, inherited Ballindoolin.

They decided to run it as a commercial estate, opening the gardens and house to the public.

The gardens were included in the Great Gardens of Ireland Restoration Programme, with the result that the walled garden was meticulously restored and brought back to life.

The house is a four-bay, three-storey house over basement, with original plasterwork, joinery and fireplaces intact and enhanced.

The outbuildings at Ballindoolin maintain their charm

The outbuildings at Ballindoolin maintain their charm

The works undertaken by the current owner included comprehensive refurbishment of the original features, the installation of a new kitchen, the addition of a sunroom and a total modernisation of the heating and sewerage systems.

Off a reception hallway and an inner hallway are the sitting room, drawing room, dining room, a fully equipped modern kitchen and sunroom.

Eight newly refurbished bedrooms with ensuite are spread out over the first and second floors.

The stableyard at Ballindoolin is laid out in traditional courtyard style and includes coach houses

The stableyard at Ballindoolin is laid out in traditional courtyard style and includes coach houses

At basement level there are a number of large and useful rooms arranged around a central hall, which features a vaulted ceiling.

A Palladian-style gate lodge at the entrance was designed by William Morrison and includes a living room, bedroom, kitchen and bathroom.

The out-offices extend over three yards with facilities that include stables, two coach houses, a tack room and further potential for additional accommodation.

Most of the land at Ballindoolin is in tillage

Most of the land at Ballindoolin is in tillage

The large farmyard has a slatted shed and barns.

While much of the outdoor infrastructure has been renovated, more remains to be done.

The restoration of the 18th-century farm buildings by the previous owners included the development of a large function room/restaurant along with entertaining rooms, a museum and craft shop, together with office space.

The lands are made up of the best of tillage ground laid out in large fields and extending to 490ac around the house.

One field of 172ac is thought to be the largest tillage field in Kildare.

Ballindoolin comes with a working farm

Ballindoolin comes with a working farm

With plenty of access and in the best of heart, the land has the potential to deliver a rental income of €75,000 per annum.

The farm is also home to mature woodland with a mix of mature deciduous trees including beech, oak, ash, sycamore, horse chestnut, hornbeam, hazel, holly and Scots pine.

According to Roseanne De Vere Hunt of Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes, Ballindoolin is “one of the finest country estates to come on the market in recent years” and much interest is expected from home and abroad.