Back to the thatch in the midlands

While these houses take maintenance and attention, they hold on to their character no matter how careful or otherwise the owner is in terms of modernisation and refurbishment. A farm with a thatched house will always attract my attention, as did this holding at Seeoge near Moate in Westmeath. It comes with 40ac of land in dispersed lots and is guided for sale at €350,000.

Located on the old Athlone Road, 4km west of Moate and 12km east of Athlone, the cottage was built around 1820 and has seen lean times and times of plenty in its nearly two centuries of existence. Set back at a right angle to the old Athlone Road, it has a small front yard and is on a large site of about 4.7ac. The accommodation consists of one bedroom, a kitchen and 'the parlour'. There is an old haggard to the side and a roofless outbuilding that could be restored.

The house is in need of attention, but the roof is sound, having been maintained by two brothers, who lived all their lives in the cottage looking after the place well until time got the better of them. The land extending to c.40 acres is spread across four separate parcels within the immediate vicinity. It is described by Neil Dolan of DNG Begley as being of mixed quality with good road frontage.