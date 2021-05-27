Average farmland prices rise to €8.950/ac in 2021

According to the Sherry FitzGerald Agricultural Land Barometer values increased 1pc over quarter one of 2021

The opening quarter of 2021 saw continued strong growth in the Irish agricultural land market with land values increasing by 1pc over the three months, according to the Sherry FitzGerald Agricultural Land Barometer.

Following similar levels of strong growth in the final quarter of 2020, the report by Philip Guckian, associate director of Sherry Country Homes, Farms/Estates, says land values have now increased 2pc over a six-month period – with values increasing by €175/ac on average in that time frame.

As such, the weighted average price of farmland in Ireland, excluding Dublin, was listed as approximately €8,950/ac at the end of quarter one this year.

At the start the year growth was robust across all farm types, with prime arable land and prime grassland both growing by at least 1pc. Marginal grassland also grew by 0.5pc in the three-month period.

In terms of location, the report found that growth has been strongest in the mid-west and midlands in the year to date, however the south-east and south-west have also noted an increase in values.

Activity and supply

While activity was described as “somewhat slow” at the start of the year, since the end of March activity has quickened.

Mr Guckian states: “It is usual for the market to pick up around this time, with better weather conditions drying the land, making it easier to present and so more stock comes to the market.

“While there has been some uptick in stock, levels remain very low. Despite this, there is good buyer interest out there, and demand remains strong.”

The report adds that last year saw very low levels of new supply coming to the market – predominantly due to Covid-19 and the national lockdowns. However, other developments such as vendors leasing their lands for longer periods due to strong rental returns also factored.

As such, Mr Guckian says the market has “yet to recover” this supply – with the volume of farms and land currently for sale remaining “greatly below demand”.

“Potential vendors are currently adopting a ‘wait-and-see approach’, but if strong prices continue to be achieved, we may see more stock brought to the market.”

Price performance

The barometer found that shortages in land for sale has “certainly fuelled” recent increases in values, however the type and quality of land will, it says, always be the key determinant of prices.

“At present, demand is strongest for prime grazing land, driven by the robust performance of the dairy sector.

“That being said, demand is also very good for tillage lands and small residential farms up to 100ac.

“Due to the lack of supply, many buyers have been forced to search well outside their local areas to find good-quality land.

"Looking further into the year, if there is an increase in new supply brought to the market, prices may begin to stabilise, though I do believe some further increases in values in 2021 is likely,” outlines Mr Guckian.

Farmland

As agricultural land values increased by 1pc for the second successive quarter in 2021, it marks the first time since quarter one 2019 that average values rose for consecutive quarters in the land report.

The mid-west recorded the greatest increase in prices of any region in quarter one with values rising 3pc. Values in the region have now increased by almost 5pc over a twelve-month period.

Expand Close Image source: Sherry Fitzgerald land report / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Image source: Sherry Fitzgerald land report

At 2.8pc, the midlands noted the next largest upturn in the quarter, followed by the south-east and the south-west at 1.1pc and 0.8pc, respectively.

At the end of quarter one, values remained the highest in the mid-east at approximately €10,700/ac, while values were the lowest in the west at approximately €6,200/ac.

Furthermore, price growth in the opening three months of 2021 is said to have been particularly brisk for both good quality tillage and grassland.

Expand Close Image source: Sherry Fitzgerald land report / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Image source: Sherry Fitzgerald land report

“Prime arable values rose by 1.2pc to the end of March. This was the strongest rate of the three farm types measured in the barometer, and the strongest rate of quarterly growth in prime arable land in six years. Of the regions, the midlands saw the largest increase in quarter one at 3.4pc.

“Prime grassland saw marginally weaker growth in the quarter at 1pc, however growth over a six-month period has been stronger at 2.3pc. Poorer quality or marginal grassland also grew in quarter one, rising 0.5pc. Again, growth was strongest in the midlands, with the average values of prime grassland increasing 3.7pc in the first quarter.

Expand Close Image source: Sherry Fitzgerald land report / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Image source: Sherry Fitzgerald land report

“At the end of the quarter the weighted average price of prime arable land in Ireland, excluding Dublin, was approximately €10,800/ac, while prime and marginal grassland was approximately €10,000 and €6,000/ac, respectively,” the report concludes.

Method

More than 50 Sherry FitzGerald countrywide members provided values for different farmland types, namely prime arable cropping land, prime grassland, marginal grassland and mature forestry.

These values were based on actual sales, or likely achievable sales, in their area in the given quarter.

Each region is weighted, and values at the national level, excluding Dublin, are calculated based on the addition of these weights. These weights are based off total value of farmland sold in each region according to the CSO.

For the purpose of the report, land defined as ‘all farmland’ combines the activity of ‘prime arable land’, ‘mainstream grassland’ and ‘marginal grassland’.