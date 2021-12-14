Auctioneers across the country are recording brisk business in the auction rooms

With excellent frontage to a minor public road the land at Coolatrindle is serviced by a hard core internal roadway and laid out in a series of manageable fields.

The two-storey traditional farmhouse in Tulla is quite habitable but needs modernisation

A 73ac farm at Toonagh, Tulla in Co Clare made €985,000, €235,000 more tan expected

All parts of the country have seen a steady trade in land, with prices consistently exceeding expectations.

In Co Wexford an 88ac residential farm with a period house and an extensive range of farm buildings at Coolatrindle, Kilmuckridge, was sold by Savills at a public auction.

About 35 parties showed up on the day and after a lively contest involving multiple bids, the place sold for €1.7m, or over €19,000/ac.

James Butler of Savills described it as an excellent result demonstrating the strength of the farmland market.

Clare farm exceeds guide by €235,000

A fine 73ac residential farm near Tulla in Co Clare sold at an online auction for €985,000. Beating its guide by €235,000, it made almost €13,500/ac.

The good grazing farm includes a substantial two-storey farmhouse and a series of traditional outbuildings in decent repair.

Located on a quiet country road off the Ennis to Scarriff road, the farm is 5km from the village of Tulla.

The sale was handled by Pat Considine auctioneers on the IAMSold.ie platform.

Nine bidders registered. Proceedings opened strongly with a bid of €750,000 that matched the pre-auction guide. The action continued for 45 minutes until a local farmer won out.

Three Sligo farms sell

In an executor sale Roger McCarrick of REA McCarrick & Sons sold a 108ac Sligo holding offered in three separate farms.

The first, at Claragh Scotch, Ballinacarrow, was made up of 38.5ac of reasonably good-quality land but with poor access.

Proceedings opened at €140,000 and with four bidders in the chase the price rose to €210,000.

It went on the market at that point but bidding continued until the hammer fell in favour of a local young farmer who paid €225,000 or €5,845/ac.

A 28ac farm at Ballinabole, Collooney sold in one lot making €160,000 or €5,715/ac. It was bought by an investor/ part time farmer.

The third lot at Carrickbanagher, Collooney, comprised a semi-derelict cottage and 40ac of land that needs attention.

It attracted three active bidders when it opened at €180,000.

Rising quickly in €5,000 bids it went on the market at €240,000 and sold for €250,000 or €6,250/ac. The purchaser is an investor/part-time farmer.

In a separate online auction, Mr McCarrick sold a 3ac field at Mullaghmore village in north Co Sligo for €32,000/ac.

The place attracted huge interest thanks to its location and excellent views. With a reserve of €50,000 and five bidders in contention the place eventually sold for €96,000.

The successful customers are hobby/part-time farmers.