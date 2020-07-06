Farming

Auctioneer on home turf with sale of north Galway farm

It will be a property deal with a difference for Michael Mullery when he negotiates the sale of the farm where he grew up, writes Jim O'Brien

Changing hands: The 33.5ac residential farm is located near Abbeyknockmoy between Athenry and Tuam, and is on the private treaty market with a guide price of €450,000 Expand
The yard has a range of useful farm buildings Expand

Jim O'Brien

It isn't often an auctioneer gets to handle the sale of 'the home place' and when it happens it can represent a tug of war between the heart and the head. Galway auctioneer Michael Mullery is selling the house and farm where he grew up at Newtown, Abbeyknockmoy in Co Galway. The residential farm extending to 33.5ac is on the private treaty market with a guide of €450,000.

Michael remembers farming the place with his father and his siblings, one of whom is Pat Mullery of DNG. "It was a mixed farm, we had cattle and sheep and grew beet, potatoes and corn," he says.

"I remember working with the old reaper and binder, there was no combine in those days. That size of farm was a substantial and viable holding at that time. We had an out-farm of 11ac a short distance away at Feigh, Abbeyknockmoy and we sold that last March."