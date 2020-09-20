Auction results: Tipp treasure island stays in local hands

Derrynaflan island in the Bog of Lurgoe near the Horse and Jockey, Co Tipperary made €110,000 at auction

Derrynaflan island, the monastic site where the famous chalice of the same name was found, was recently sold under the hammer of John Fitzgerald of Dougan Fitzgerald Estate Agents, Clonmel.

The 44ac island contains the ruins of the Derrynaflan monastery and is purported to be the burial place of the Gobán Saor, a legendary builder and smith of the 6th and early 7th centuries.

It made €110,000 when a businessman from Thurles bought it.

Located on high ground surrounded by the Bog of Lurgoe near Horse and Jockey in Tipperary, the place hit the headlines in 1980 when a father and son using metal detectors discovered a medieval horde of ecclesiastical material on the island that included the now famous Derrynaflan chalice.

The discovery was followed by celebrated court actions.

The High Court awarded the treasures to the finders, but the Supreme Court subsequently ruled that the hoard belonged to the State, a judgment that led to the National Monuments (Amendment) Act 1994, which gives the State ownership of archaeological discoveries.

The 44ac Derrynaflan island was part of a 184ac property that included parcels of 60ac and 80ac.

The 60ac farm made up of 45ac of good tillage with 15ac in moderate grazing ground was bought by a young drystock farmer from the locality who was the highest bidder when the hammer fell at €505,000 or €8,400/ac.

The 80ac portion of the same property comprised good and fair grassland laid out in 15 fields.

A small area in forestry was withdrawn at €400,000 and is currently for sale by private treaty.

Wexford Farm

A 57ac holding with residential zoning at Greenmount, Clonhasten just outside Enniscorthy. In Co Wexford substantially surpassed its guide of €685,000 or €12,000/ac when it sold under the hammer for €940,000 or almost €16,500/ac.

Located along the Clonhasten road, just 2km from the centre of Enniscorthy and 3km off the N11 the holding has substantial frontage on to the River Slaney.

The land is all in one block with plenty of road frontage and serviced by a central laneway leading to a hard core yard in the middle of the property. It comes with an unoccupied three-bedroom bungalow in need of complete renovation and a two-span shed to the rear of the house.

At auction the property was offered for sale in two lots by auctioneer David Quinn with a 17.7ac piece including the house and shed making up one lot .and a second parcel made up of 39.2ac. Both lots were bid to €400,000 each before Mr Quinn turned his attention to the entire which opened at €810,000.

Two bidders drove the price on and at €910,000 Mr Quinn put the farm on the market. Bidding continued until the hammer fell in favour of a solicitor acting in trust.

Online Editors