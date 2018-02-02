Analysis: Key factors in how much to pay for a land lease in today's market

Whether it is new land being let for the first time, or land coming back to the market looking for a new tenant, it all generates lively conversation in rural communities. Why is the land owner getting out? Why is it up for letting again? What price will it make? How long is the lease? All these are questions to be asked and answered.

In today's market, the extra profitability in dairy farming places it in pole position when it comes to leasing a holding new to the market. Of course, those wanting to lease in the land will find all the negatives such as, it needs reseeding, the poor fencing/ water supply and of course the ubiquitous 'wet patch'. In contrast, the owners of the land want the best price per acre and their land well cared for the duration of the lease.

However, these two components don't always go together, as the saying goes "an empty house is better than a bad lodger". I have seen land leased for free where the tenant commits to improving the land and at the other end of the scale, payments in excess of €500 per acre by vegetable farmers looking to rotate crops. So, what should be considered when determining how much one should one pay for a land lease in today's market? The following are the factors to consider: