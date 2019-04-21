Last week I took myself south-west to the Kingdom of Kerry and a beautiful farm at Beaufort just outside Killarney, in the shadow of the mighty Macgillycuddy Reeks.

An open book in the Kingdom - 110ac holding that has the makings of a fine stand-alone grazing farm

The non-residential holding extends to c110ac of level dry land in a fertile vale replete with fine farms and some salubrious houses. The holding is coming to auction as an entire with a guide price of €1.1m.

My hosts were Kerry footballing legend and auctioneer Tom Spillane along with his son Conor. They met me at the church in Fossa, a most unusual lantern-like structure where the panoramic window behind the altar overlooks Lough Leane, the largest of the lakes, and on to the mountains in the background.

A cloud was sitting on the top of Carrauntoohill as it loomed over us, while the mighty Gap of Dunloe opened up to another world, a kingdom beyond this one perhaps. As we drove along the immaculate country roads to our destination at Whitefields, Beaufort, the cut-stone walls and the leafy surrounds reminded me of Kildare horsey country with its manicured stud farms.

As we approached Beaufort the saffron and blue of the local football team fluttered from pole and gatepost in celebration of the club's victory in the All Ireland Club Junior championship. One is never far from football in the Kingdom.

We passed a 235ac golf course and farm that was sold during the boom for €12m and bought back by its original owners during the recession for €1.25m.

At a crossroads Tom showed me a 10ac field with double road frontage that sold for €1.5m during the Tiger years and was recently bought for €270,000, or over €27,000/ac.

We arrived at the farm adjacent to St Mary of the Angels residential care centre, off the N72, about 13km north-west of Killarney and 12km south-east of Killorglin.