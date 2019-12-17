All bases covered at Dragon's Den star's plush country pile

There's also a comprehensive equestrian yard, 80ac of prime land, a mill converted to a banqueting hall, a flax house and Kilsharvan Church. The property is for sale by private treaty as an entire or in lots and is guided by selling agents Savills at €2.4m.

Located 8km from Drogheda and 47km from Dublin, the holding includes the palatial and fully renovated Kilsharvan house, a self-contained apartment and a gate lodge.

Kilsharvan Estate at Bellewstown, Drogheda, Co Meath, on 80ac is the walk-in of walk-in properties.

An aerial view of the equestrian and farming facilities

Over four centuries, the house changed ownership several times before being acquired in the 19th century by the McDonnell family.

It remained in the broader McDonnell family until Gavin Duffy and Orlaith Carmody bought it in 1998 when, at IR£1.05m, it became one of the first Irish houses outside Dublin to sell at public auction for more than IR£1m.

Overlooking the River Nanny, the property is reached by a wonderful avenue through pristine pasture and woodlands.

The house was totally renovated by the current owners and includes five reception rooms and four main bedrooms.

Many original features, including decorative plasterwork, remain, while a bow-end wall holds a sweeping staircase to the first floor.

Other accommodation includes a two-storey wing to the north of the house, with accommodation potential for five bedrooms upstairs. The downstairs is currently used as offices.

There is also a self-contained two-bedroom apartment and a gate lodge with two bedrooms.

The owners took care to renovate all parts of the estate and this includes the renovation of the old flax mill as a banqueting hall that can accommodate up to 250 guests in theatre style or 120 at table. With its own church, the estate has the potential to be the comprehensive wedding venue.

Equestrian facilities

The equestrian facilities in the traditional yard include 14 loose boxes, a horse walker, two outdoor sand arenas and extensive standing areas. The yards are currently used for commercial livery.

The farmland is made up of a combination of good grazing ground and woodland, and is in a series of paddocks and separate parcels. The property can be bought as an entire or in lots, with the first lot made up of the house on 37.7ac guided at €1.975m, a second lot is in one field of 4.2ac guided at €60,000, the third parcel is a half-acre woodland paddock with a guide of €20,000, while the fourth and largest land portion is guided at €235,000, and this extends to almost 30ac of farmland.

The last two pieces consist of a 5ac field at €45,000 and a 6.7ac field at €65,000. The entire includes Kilsharvan House on 80ac, with the buildings and facilities outlined and this overall is guided at €2.4m.

