Abbey days are here again as 308ac Glenstal dairy farm hits leasing market

The Rhode farm is a tillage and grass farm with about 160ac of arable ground and the remainder made up of heavier ground.

The Benedictine farm is for lease on a 20-year basis, while the new tenant has the option of buying the 138-cow dairy herd.

Two sizeable holdings on the leasing market include a 308ac dairy farm associated with the Benedictine abbey at Glenstal, near Murroe in Co Limerick, and a 193ac tillage and grass farm at Rhode in Co Offaly.

The outbuildings include a milking parlour

A figure between €250 and €325/ac per year is being quoted for the Glenstal farm, while €200/ac is being quoted for the Rhode land.

Both farms carry substantial entitlements of €30,000 and €25,000 respectively and in both cases these will be leased and paid back to the owners.

Accessible: The ground at Glenstal is divided into paddocks serviced by an internal roadway system

Mike Brady of the Brady Group is handling the leasing of the Benedictine holding.

The farm was run by the Benedictines since they came to Glenstal from Belgium in 1927. The Norman revivalist house and the farm were originally the property of the Barrington family and were bought for the Benedictines by a wealthy local priest, Fr James Ryan.

Distinctive: The Norman revivalist entrance at Glenstal

Since the dawn of monasticism the rhythm of prayer, work and reflection has been the heartbeat of the cloistered life.

The work element of this rhythm for all early monasteries involved farming; hence, through the centuries, monks were at the cutting edge of agricultural development and innovation.

Potential: the 193 ac farm at Rhode, Co Offaly is ideal as a tillage or grass farm

This was no different in Glenstal; the Benedictines meticulously developed the farm over the years but in recent times as those farming it grew older, the operation was leased on short -term arrangements.

Located 20km east of Limerick city, the holding is made up of 308ac of good level ground. A 257ac portion is located around the monastery and school, with 51ac in an out-farm about 3km away. The ground is well maintained and divided into paddocks serviced by an internal roadway system.

In terms of the land and its lay-out, it is perfect for dairy farming and ready for stock.

The infrastructure consists of a range of farm buildings that include cubicle houses with automatic scrapers, outdoor feeding areas with automatic scrapers, fodder storage capacity, slurry storage, a 14-unit milking machine, a bulk tank and a collecting yard.

According to Mike Brady the potential of the place has not been fully unlocked.

"With a herd of 138 cows it is somewhat understocked, and the milking facilities will need upgrading. The operation will need some investment." he says.

Quiet contemplation: Cows grazing on the 308ac dairy farm associated with the Benedictine abbey at Glenstal in Co Limerick

"There is accommodation currently for 150 head of stock, whereas the place has the capacity to take a higher density."

A dwelling house is available on site to be leased with the farm.

The holding is to be let for 20 years beginning on January 1, with a review every five years.

The process will involve financial and technical vetting, while expressions of interest must be made to the Brady Group before 5pm on Friday, November 29.

Rhode Farm

The 193ac farm at Rhode is located at Killure, 1.5km from the village of Rhode opposite the GAA pitch.

The property is ideal as a tillage or a grass farm with plenty of potential as a dairy operation, with a central roadway running through the entire property.

Infrastructure includes a dated farmyard with cubicle and slatted accommodation for up to 125 head of cattle.

Of the 193ac, up to 160ac are described by Gordon Cobbe of selling agents GVM Tullamore as great tillage land that is sloped and south-facing "with all the right ingredients" for root crops such as potatoes or carrots.

Laid out in six larger fields and a number of smaller divisions the place is in a state of high fertility.

The lease will be based on a 10-year arrangement and will include the €25,000 in entitlements which will be paid back to the owner for as long as they apply.

According to Mr Cobbe there is keen interest in the land and steady offers are being made.

"It is rare to get a farm of this size for leasing in this area, especially one that is suitable for tillage or grass," he said.

Indo Farming