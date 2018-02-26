A Tipperary launching pad for Cheltenham champions on the market

The 17ac farm with extensive equestrian facilities is regarded as one of Ireland's most successful breeze up and training yards. Run by Michael Murphy and Sarah O'Connell, it is for sale by private treaty with a guide price of €500,000.

According to Nicholas Maher of Maher Auctioneers, Cashel, in its day, the farm broke such luminaries as Willie Mullins' Quevaga, the mare that won over €700,000 in prize money and had seven Cheltenham wins to her name. Sunnyhill Boy, who was purchased by JP McManus, spent time at Longways as did Le Brivado, a Royal Ascot winner in 2017

Located close to Dundrum, the non-residential holding is made up of 17ac of good ground with facilities that include a two-furlong gallop, a yard with 31 loose boxes, a barn, a six-animal horse walker, an indoor lunging ring and an outdoor sand arena.