A tale of two counties and a €13,500/ac land price difference

Location, location continues to be a key measure by which property is valued.

In contrasting sales, a 75ac roadside farm in Westmeath is guided at €6,500/ac, while a 63ac roadside farm situated between Clonee and Dunboyne in neighbouring Co Meath is expected to surpass €20,000/ac.

The 75ac residential farm at Moyvore in Co Westmeath is coming to online auction on May 20 with a guide of €475,000.

Expand Close The Moyvore farm has more than 1km in double road frontage / Facebook

The Moyvore farm has more than 1km in double road frontage

With 750m of frontage on to the main Ballymahon to Mullingar road (R392)and 300m on to a side-road (L1914) the holding is 10km from Ballymahon and 19km from Mullingar.

Described by Dillon Murtagh of Murtagh Bros as a good grass farm with strong potential, the holding includes a two-storey, three-bedroom traditional farmhouse in need of complete refurbishment.

Expand Close The farm is located 10km from Ballymahon and 19km from Mullingar / Facebook

The farm is located 10km from Ballymahon and 19km from Mullingar

The farmyard consists of a three-column hay barn, a bedded shed and a cattle crush. While the lands are of good quality and all under grass they will need reclamation.

Laid out in about nine fields the divisions are fenced with traditional hedgerow.

The farm is located in an active farming area and could form the basis of a standalone farm or could be transformed into a substantial part-time holding. Its location at Moyvore places it within easy commuting distance of employment opportunities at Mullingar, Ballymahon and the new holiday complex at Centre Parcs.

Alternatively it could form a solid basis for a viable farm supplemented with rented land, making it suitable for dairy or beef.

The online auction takes place on the LSL platform on Thursday, May 20 at 3p.m. All bidders must register with Murtagh Bros on or before Friday, May 14.

Meath grazing at €20,000 per acre

On the eastern borders of neighbouring Co Meath Thomas Potterton is handling the private treaty sale of a 63ac farm at Kinoristown, Dunboyne. Located 1km from the Bracetown Business Centre and 4km from Dunboyne on the Clonee road, the holding is 22km from Dublin city centre.

Expand Close The 63ac farm at Kinoristown, Dunboyne is guided at €20,000/ac / Facebook

The 63ac farm at Kinoristown, Dunboyne is guided at €20,000/ac

The location of the property is reflected in the guide price of over €20,000/ac and at the time of writing the auctioneer had a bid of €1.1m on board.

Laid out in three large fields the farm has frontage on to two roads giving it plenty of potential for development or for farming.

Currently in permanent pasture the holding is suitable for grazing or tillage and was farmed by the owner who is retiring.

While the sale is being conducted by private treaty Mr Potterton may bring the property to auction, either online or in person at a later date.

He expects serious interest to continue and believes the price will probably exceed €20,000/ac.