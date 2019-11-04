A farm, home and business rolled into one for €520,000

Newport auctioneer James Lee is handling the sale of a residential/retail property with almost 27ac of farmland close to the main street in the village of Murroe in Limerick.

This part of the property is for sale by private treaty with a guide price in the region of €520,000. A 33ac parcel, part of the same executor transaction and located at Garranbane outside the village, is guided at €5,000/ac.

Murroe is 17km from Limerick, on the eastern side of the city, not far from the university and home to the famous Glenstal Abbey.

The house, farm and retail unit are at the heart of the village, with the land stretching away from the house in two diamond-shaped parcels joined by a narrow piece in the middle.

The house is a two-storey residence, built in relatively recent times with a mock Tudor finish.

Accommodation includes four upstairs bedrooms with the family bathroom, while downstairs, a porch leads to an entrance hall with a sitting room to one side and a kitchen/dining room at the other leading to a utility and a guest WC. To the rear is a private garden area.

Adjacent is the retail unit, a former supermarket measuring 1,484 sq ft, which includes office space. Across the yard from it is an old round-roof shed suitable for fuel or machinery storage.

A substantial farmyard to the rear can be used for a mix of retail storage and farming. It includes a four-column round-roofed shed with lean-to and double sliding doors.

Backing on to this is a substantial A-roofed, modern shed, while across the yard is another A-roofed shed adjacent to a four-column enclosed haybarn suitable for fodder or machinery.

Grazing

The land extending to 26.84ac is laid out in three fields behind the house, with independent access from the street. The fields, bounded by traditional hedgerow, are all in grass, with those nearer the house in good grazing order, while the field furthest away is in need of attention.

According to Mr Lee, the place can be bought in lots or as an entire with the house and retail unit on 0.5ac guided at €250,000, while the land and sheds can be bought at €10,000/ac or close to €270,000.

The 33ac at Garranbane is located about 3km from the village and includes a derelict cottage. The property is accessed via a short laneway from the public road.

Laid out in about 10 fields fenced with traditional hedgerow and bounded by a forestry plantation, the ground is heavier in nature and in need of attention.

This part of the property has the makings of a nice hobby farm or a substantial addition to an existing farm enterprise.

Indo Farming