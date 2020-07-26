A capital holding for under a million

The cottage on an elevated one acre site is available as a seperate lot and has a €300,000 guide price.

The 81ac residential farm is located on elevated ground at Athgoe, 2km from Newcastle and 23km from the city centre. The holding can be bought in lots or as an entire and is guided at €925,000.

SIZEABLE parcels of Dublin land in the county or within the city limits rarely feature on the land market.

There will be huge interest in an 81ac residential farm at Athgoe, just a short distance from the Lyons Estate and the Lyons Research Farm. The holding includes a cottage residence and a farmyard.

Set on an elevated, south-facing site the land includes Athgoe Hill, containing what archaeologists call a 'ring barrow, thought to be part of a Bronze or Iron Age burial tradition.

The farm is all in one block and laid out in a range of fields divided by mature hedging, post and wire fencing. An old stone wall that borders the road was originally part of an estate boundary.

The cottage on an elevated one acre site is available as a seperate lot and has a €300,000 guide price.

The cottage on an elevated one acre site is available as a seperate lot and has a €300,000 guide price.

In terms of elevation, the farm has tremendous views over the city and the surrounding countryside. It rises from 110m on the southern side where the land is level and bisected by a stream to 171m on Athgoe hill at the northern side. Currently leased for grazing the farm is suitable for a number of farming purposes.

With 350m of road frontage on to the Athgoe road the property has two entrances. The house, set on neat gardens on an elevated site, is thought to have been built in the 1930s.

The cottage has been renovated and extended to include a second kitchen/breakfast room, making it possible to divide it into two self-contained apartments.

A common hallway leads to a two-bedroom apartment at one side that also includes a sitting room, kitchen, shower room and a boiler room.

The outbuildings include a three-column haybarn and a lean-to.

The outbuildings include a three-column haybarn and a lean-to.

At the other side is a one-bed apartment with a living room, utility, bathroom and kitchen/dining room. The house includes some lovely features like exposed beams, solid stove heating and French windows.

Out of doors, other outbuildings, once used as dog kennels, include a store with a loft and a single-storey building. Beyond that is a three-column haybarn and a lean-to.

Motorway network

According to selling agents Savills, the Athgoe farm with its superb location close to Dublin City and the motorway network is expected to attract a wide range of customers.

The property is on the market by private treaty and can be bought in lots with one lot comprising of the house on 0.9ac guided at €300,000 while the other is made up of the land extending to 80ac and guided at €625,000.

The entire is guided at €925,000.

