A capital farming opportunity - 30ac holding located close to Dublin city is on the market at €1.15m

 

City limits: The land at Woodtown, Rathfarnham, Dublin, is laid out in up to three fields
Jim O'Brien

The notion of having a house with a few acres on the outskirts of the city is the dream of many a Dublin resident with roots in the land.

A residential farm on 30.5ac with an address at Woodtown, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16, must be as good as it gets - you could feed the calves, take a quick shower and hop on the bus to town.

With the Dublin Mountains as a backdrop, the holding is in a lovely setting. Fronting on to the R115 Killakea Road and close to Terenure and Dundrum, the holding is for sale by private treaty with a guide price of €1.15m.

Woodtown House is a two-storey farmhouse built in the 1970s and, while structurally sound, the building is in need of modernisation.

Accommodation includes a conservatory, two reception rooms, a kitchen and a utility room. Upstairs are three bedrooms and a bathroom.

The farmyard has a series of dated buildings, including a garage, a fuel store, two general-use outhouses, a three-column haybarn, a workshop, a feed shed and a hen house along with a two-storey grain store. A stable yard includes three stables, a lean-to machinery shed, a feed shed and a three-bay haybarn.

Structurally sound: The Rathfarnham residence is in need of modernisation
Laid out in up to three fields, the land is all in grass with good road frontage on to the R115. It is described by Paul Doyle of JP& M Doyle as a fine piece of free-draining ground.

"This is a lovely piece of land in a great location and would be an ideal investment for farmer and non-farmer alike," he said.

The property may have hope value as development land in the longer term. However, as it stands, it is being sold as agricultural ground and at agricultural prices.

Wicklow

Meanwhile, in more 'regular' farming country, Mr Doyle is handling the sale of an 59.5ac farm with a derelict cottage near Donard in Wicklow. It is guided at €590,000.

Located at Kilbaylet Lower, the property is in picturesque countryside 3.3km from Donard, 7km from Hollywood, 16km from Baltinglass and 45km from Dublin.

The holding includes an old-world period cottage in need of complete repair, and an extensive farm yard with a mix of buildings set on an elevated site with exceptional views.

Extending to 1,646 sq ft, the cottage will only be rendered habitable with major refurbishment.

The yard comprises a fully slatted four-column A-roof cattle shed, a three-column hay barn and a silage pit.

According to Mr Doyle, the lands are of good quality, naturally drained and laid out in four good-sized division. The boundaries are lined by mature trees and hedges, and the land is ideally suited to all types of farming or equestrian pursuits.

The holding is for sale by private treaty in lots or as an entire, with the farmyard on 40.66ac guided at €395,000, while a parcel of 18.8ac is guided at €195,000. The entire has a price tag of €590,000.

