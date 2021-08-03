A 50ac corner of the Kingdom’s green plain guided at €500,000

The 50ac farm at Maglass, Ballymacelligott, Co Kerry has 1.25m of road frontage

The farmyard with the Maglass holding could do with a lot of work

Ballymacelligott is midway between Castleisland and Tralee and, throughout the Kingdom, is known simply as Ballymac.

The land in the area is among the best in north Kerry, a locality with a thriving farm sector and the birthplace of Kerry Co-op.

Brendan Mannix of Mannix Property Services is handling the executor sale of a 50ac roadside property in the townland of Maglass, Ballymac and guiding it by private treaty at €500,000.

The holding is 8km from both Tralee and Castleisland. Maglass, roughly translated from the Irish, means the ‘Green Plain’, and is aptly named given the quality of land in the environs.

Bachelor brothers

The place was bought a number of years ago by two bachelor brothers from Ardfert, one of whom had planned to move to the farm. With that in mind a two-bedroom bungalow was built on the land, but the move never happened.

While the bungalow is in need of total renovation and modernisation, according to Mr Mannix it commands an idyllic, private location on the farm with excellent views over the countryside.

Laid out in 14 traditional fields, the rectangular land-holding has road frontage of 1km at one side and 250m at the other.

The 1km stretch has six farm entrances.

The lands consist of good-quality ground that is fundamentally sound but in need some attention. According to Mr Mannix, hay and silage have been harvested from 20ac of the upper section in recent times.

A series of old buildings, including a hay barn, make up the overgrown yard where all the built facilities will need total refurbishment or replacement.

The auctioneer is bringing the property to market in a range of lots or as an entire.

The lots include a parcel of 19.6ac with frontage on to the L2014 and the N21. These lands, in the main, are of good quality and are free-draining, with firm natural boundaries. A mains water supply is available at the roadside.

The residential portion of the holding includes the house on 2.1ac along with the farm buildings.

A parcel of 27.9ac has frontage onto a local link road, and the fields all have independent road access.

The lands in this section are mainly of mixed quality, and while there is a good natural fall of ground from north to south, they will need improvement to make them more productive.

There are 18.9 low-value entitlements attached to the property, which can be sold with the farm or withheld, depending on what suits the purchaser.

According to Mr Mannix, there is lively interest in the Maglass holding, from farmers and non-farmers.

As with many properties close to small towns, there is considerable interest from the business community.

“We have had significant interest already in all of the holding but also in the residence,” Mr Mannix said. “The vendors have no preference as to how it will be sold but as it is an executor sale, it will be sold.