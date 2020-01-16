A 30ac stud farm in the heart of Kildare racing land is on the market for just shy of a million

Comprised of a bungalow residence and a range of equestrian facilities, it is guided at €975,000 by Goff's Country. Located 16km south east of Naas and 7km from Blessington, the property is close to classic Kildare stud farm country and is within 25 minutes' drive of racecourses at Naas, Punchestown and The Curragh.

Located just outside Kilteel Village, the property is accessed through a lovely cut-stone entrance with electric gates. A gravel driveway leads through young beech, sycamore and chestnut trees past the house to the yard.

The house is a typical rural bungalow extending to 2,314 sq ft. Set on an elevated site, there are lovely views across to the Wicklow Mountains , while the immediate site is made up of neat gardens and lawns.