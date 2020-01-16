Select time to preview
now
00:00 03:00  06:00  09:00  12:00 15:00  18:00  21:00  24:00

A 30ac stud farm in the heart of Kildare racing land is on the market for just shy of a million

 

Spic and span: The holding is a purpose-built equestrian facility which includes a 60m x 80m all-weather sand area
Spic and span: The holding is a purpose-built equestrian facility which includes a 60m x 80m all-weather sand area
Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

A 30ac stud farm at Rathbane, Kilteel, near Naas in Co Kildare, is one of the most compact and well-equipped equestrian properties to come on the market for some time.

Comprised of a bungalow residence and a range of equestrian facilities, it is guided at €975,000 by Goff's Country. Located 16km south east of Naas and 7km from Blessington, the property is close to classic Kildare stud farm country and is within 25 minutes' drive of racecourses at Naas, Punchestown and The Curragh.

Located just outside Kilteel Village, the property is accessed through a lovely cut-stone entrance with electric gates. A gravel driveway leads through young beech, sycamore and chestnut trees past the house to the yard.

The house is a typical rural bungalow extending to 2,314 sq ft. Set on an elevated site, there are lovely views across to the Wicklow Mountains , while the immediate site is made up of neat gardens and lawns.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

In very good condition, the residential accommodation includes a porch, an entrance hall, a kitchen/dining area, a family room and a utility. There are four bedrooms, one of which has ensuite facilities, and a family bathroom.

The holding is a purpose-built equestrian facility with a modern set-up in a central courtyard that includes two large sheds, a four-column hay barn and an American barn with 12 stables, along with a tack room and feed room.

Compact: The property is located at Rathbane, Kilteel, and is a short drive from The Curragh, Naas and Punchestown racecourses
Compact: The property is located at Rathbane, Kilteel, and is a short drive from The Curragh, Naas and Punchestown racecourses

All-weather arena

There is also a wash-bay and a log cabin currently used as an office, with two steel sheds at either side. According to the auctioneers, the crowning glory of the property is a huge 60m x 80m all-weather sand arena which is described as "a dream for all equestrians".

Ideally located, with the M7 and the M9 just 6km away, there are regular bus transport services to Dublin, the airport and regional routes.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Summarising the property, Andrew Nolan of Goffs says it is "a well-located turn-key equestrian facility on c30 acres of top-quality land".

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Property

Non-farming buyers are returning to the market in search of development land
Mixed holding: The 187ac farm for sale at Craggagh, Balla, Co Mayo, includes a mix of conifers and broadleaf forestry along with a 45ac block of grazing ground

Large forestry holding with grass holdings and a house
The 44ac farm at Kilglass, Strokestown, Co Roscommon, made €315,000 at auction

Land leasing trumps sales as sellers play cautious game
The holding comes with a traditional farmhouse and a mix of farm buildings, including a sheep house

Residential farm in West Cork with 127ac and spectacular views on the market for...
The Bawn, Knockmant, Killucan, Co Westmeath

From Galway to Meath - auction round up
On the market: Garrykennedy House, on 50ac with a price tag of €2m, is on the Tipperary shores of Lough Derg. The sale is being handled by Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes, Farms and Estates and local agents Sherry FitzGerald Talbot of Nenagh

Land values down marginally as Brexit continues to spook investors
Duffy's den: Gavan Duffy spared no expense in restoring and expanding the Kilsharvan House estate in Louth

All bases covered at Dragon's Den star's plush country pile


Top Stories

Around two-and-a-half million ewes will be lambing on 30,000 farms over the coming weeks

Sheep farmers in line for a bumper crop of lambs this spring
Stock picture

Midlands farmer hospitalised after been attacked by cow
Oliver Nagle

'It's old, it's ancient and we are the custodians for the next generation'
Trade talk: Phil Hogan meets Republican Senator Chuck Grassley, chairman of the US Senate Finance Committee, with his bags of corn from Iowa. Photo: Tasos Katopodis

Fionnán Sheahan: 'Mr Hogan goes to Washington - and threatens Trump's...

Does Gore's regenerative farming hold the answer to climate crisis?
One of the advertisements on a Translink bus

Translink removes vegan adverts after Northern Ireland farmers' outrage
Stock photo

Garden ruined by mystery sheep