A 30ac stud farm in the heart of Kildare racing land is on the market for just shy of a million

 

Spic and span: The holding is a purpose-built equestrian facility which includes a 60m x 80m all-weather sand area
Jim O'Brien

A 30ac stud farm at Rathbane, Kilteel, near Naas in Co Kildare, is one of the most compact and well-equipped equestrian properties to come on the market for some time.

Comprised of a bungalow residence and a range of equestrian facilities, it is guided at €975,000 by Goff's Country. Located 16km south east of Naas and 7km from Blessington, the property is close to classic Kildare stud farm country and is within 25 minutes' drive of racecourses at Naas, Punchestown and The Curragh.

Located just outside Kilteel Village, the property is accessed through a lovely cut-stone entrance with electric gates. A gravel driveway leads through young beech, sycamore and chestnut trees past the house to the yard.

The house is a typical rural bungalow extending to 2,314 sq ft. Set on an elevated site, there are lovely views across to the Wicklow Mountains , while the immediate site is made up of neat gardens and lawns.

In very good condition, the residential accommodation includes a porch, an entrance hall, a kitchen/dining area, a family room and a utility. There are four bedrooms, one of which has ensuite facilities, and a family bathroom.

The holding is a purpose-built equestrian facility with a modern set-up in a central courtyard that includes two large sheds, a four-column hay barn and an American barn with 12 stables, along with a tack room and feed room.

Compact: The property is located at Rathbane, Kilteel, and is a short drive from The Curragh, Naas and Punchestown racecourses
All-weather arena

There is also a wash-bay and a log cabin currently used as an office, with two steel sheds at either side. According to the auctioneers, the crowning glory of the property is a huge 60m x 80m all-weather sand arena which is described as "a dream for all equestrians".

Ideally located, with the M7 and the M9 just 6km away, there are regular bus transport services to Dublin, the airport and regional routes.

Summarising the property, Andrew Nolan of Goffs says it is "a well-located turn-key equestrian facility on c30 acres of top-quality land".

