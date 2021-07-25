Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 18.5°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

94-acre dairy farm in Westmeath with €750,000 guide price

The dairy farm at Ballintue, Ballnacargy has extensive sheds Expand
The farm at Ballintue, Ballinacargy is in two blocks of 31ac with the sheds and 65ac of land. Expand
The farm has extensive road frontage to a road parallel to the Royal Canal Expand
The farm has drystock and dairy potential potential Expand
The divisions are fenced with traditional hedgerow Expand

Close

The dairy farm at Ballintue, Ballnacargy has extensive sheds

The dairy farm at Ballintue, Ballnacargy has extensive sheds

The farm at Ballintue, Ballinacargy is in two blocks of 31ac with the sheds and 65ac of land.

The farm at Ballintue, Ballinacargy is in two blocks of 31ac with the sheds and 65ac of land.

The farm has extensive road frontage to a road parallel to the Royal Canal

The farm has extensive road frontage to a road parallel to the Royal Canal

The farm has drystock and dairy potential potential

The farm has drystock and dairy potential potential

The divisions are fenced with traditional hedgerow

The divisions are fenced with traditional hedgerow

/

The dairy farm at Ballintue, Ballnacargy has extensive sheds

Jim O'Brien

With dairy earnings now accounting for 50pc of all farm incomes, any parcel of land that can facilitate the production of the white, liquid gold will draw plenty customers for the foreseeable future. Distance and county boundaries are no barrier to the expansive milker.

A 94ac dairy farm at Ballintue, Ballynacargy, Co Westmeath coming to auction next week is expected to bring customers from across north Leinster and beyond.

The holding will be offered for sale at a combined live and in-person auction with a guide of between €750,000 and €800,000.

Most Watched

Privacy