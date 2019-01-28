91ac residential Wexford farm guided at €1m

One of the first Wexford auctions of the year takes place in early February with the sale of a 91ac residential farm at Blackwater, between Enniscorthy and Wexford. The executor sale is guided at €1m.

Located in a townsland that rejoices in the lovely name, Knockanevin or 'Cnocán Aoibhinn' meaning 'pleasant hill', the holding is located 0.5km from the Wexford to Ballycanew road, 12km from Enniscorthy and 2km from Blackwater via Castle Ellis Cross.

The holding includes an old farmhouse unoccupied for a number of years, in need of extensive renovation and set in an old farmyard with a range of dated buildings also in need of attention. According to Frank McGuinness of selling agents Sherry FitzGerald O'Leary Kinsella, while the farmstead needs work he describes the land as good Wexford ground suitable for a mix of grazing and tillage.

Laid out in up to 15 fields of varying sizes, the farm is fenced with traditional hedgerow. The holding is disected by a road giving plenty of road frontage and dividing the place into three natural divisions.

The property includes a farmhouse and other buildings in need of renovation

At auction the residence and lands will be sold in a number of lots or in their entirety. The lots include the house and yard on c3.7ac with two entrances from the road. This is guided at between €100,000 and €150,000.

A 37.33ac portion to be offered as another lot is described by Frank McGuinness as the best of the land with plenty of road frontage and set out in a series of four big fields with two smaller haggards.

The largest portion to be offered as a lot is a 46.69ac parcel of land around the house. While in the main made up of good ground, there is a section that needs attention, according to Frank McGuinness. "It is drained but the drains have become blocked over the years and it is just a question of freeing them where needed," he said.

Interest

Frank is expecting strong interest when the place comes to auction. "We had sale agreed on it last year by private treaty but just as the sale was closing, the owner passed away. It is now an executor sale and will be sold under the hammer," he said.