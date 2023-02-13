Farming

90ac Cavan dairy farm sells for €1.45m as strong prices dominate in early 2023

The farm at Enagh West, Virginia, Co Cavan has a comprehensive range of facilities Expand
The 32.37 farm at Gliddane, Dungarvan made €650,000 at auction Expand

The farm at Enagh West, Virginia, Co Cavan has a comprehensive range of facilities

The entire farm at Enagh West extends to 90.19ac and made €1.45m by private treaty.

The house in Enagh is a modern building that has been upgraded.

The 32.37 farm at Gliddane, Dungarvan made €650,000 at auction

Jim O'Brien

Land sales by private treaty and auction, from Cavan to Waterford, are moving on apace even at this early stage of the year. Robert Nixon recently concluded the private treaty sale of a 90ac residential farm at Virginia in Cavan. It was bought by a businessman for €1.45m. Meanwhile, Dungarvan auctioneer, Eamonn Spratt sold a 32ac farm under the hammer for €650,000.

The Cavan holding at Enagh West, Virginia came with an extensive range of modern buildings. Located five minutes from Virginia and 10 minutes from Oldcastle, the property consists of 90ac that has been well looked after, a two-storey dwelling, a yard with a wide range of facilities including a milking parlour that hasn’t been used in recent years.

