74 acres on west Waterford's Hill of Gold at €10k/ac

I have had occasion to spend a lot of time in west Waterford of late, practically a county in its own right it prides itself in the quality of its land and the progressive nature of its farming. And indeed it has a lot to crow about as the birthplace of Dungarvan Co-op, one of the most progressive in the country that eventually transmogrified into Waterford Foods and Glanbia.

Harty auctioneers are handling the sale of a fine 74ac non-residential tillage farm at Knockanore, Cnoc an Óir (or the Hill of Gold), located in the spectacular Blackwater Valley 15 minutes from Tallow, Cappoquin and Youghal. The private treaty sale is guided at €750,000 or over €10,000/ac.

I regularly refer to Harty's auctioneers as a 'Dungarvan' firm but their official address is Abbeyside, which is at the other side of the Colligan River. I need to sort out which side they are on. My sojourn among the Déise has taught that failing to respect the distinction between the near neighbours is done at one's peril. The respective senior hurling teams met in a local derby recently with the prize a place in the county semi-final. Abbeyside were leading by two points in extra time when a Dungarvan goal (which some claim was a square ball) broke the hearts of the Abbeysiders and sent them crashing out of the 2019 championship. On days like that the distinctions created by local rivers, dykes and ditches are of massive significance.

Hill of Gold

But back to the Hill of Gold and that gorgeous 74ac tillage farm on the banks of the Blackwater. It will be much sought after, especially by local farmers. While not blessed with generous frontage, the holding has good independent road access and is well fenced by traditional hedgerow and lovely stands of mature trees. Laid out in good sized divisions ideal for tillage, it has just produced a bumper harvest of corn. It also has obvious dairy potential.

Waterford land is a scarce commodity and Margaret Harty says that a holding this size is particularly rare, and so she expects widespread and lively interest.

