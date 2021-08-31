55ac residential stud farm beside a national pit-stop

The land is adjacent to the M7 with drainage linked into the motorway system

The land is suitable for grazing and meadowing

The four bedroom house with double garage on 1ac is guided at €800,000

The house at Mayfield is an extensive modern home built in 2000

The equestrian facilities includes a 32 unit stable block, a horse walker, two indoor lunging arenas and a 7.5 furlong sand and fibre gallop.

The development of the motorway system has seen the emergence of a whole range of new meeting points, landmarks, and watering holes throughout the country.

These include roadway stops with multi-purpose facilities. Along with stopping for fuel and food, people use the places for informal meetings, as drop-off and pick-up points for passengers and as locations for the exchange of goods.

One of the busiest of these is Junction 14 at the Kildare side of Monasterevin, where many travellers to and from the mid-west, the south and south-west stop on their journeys.

Property in the area has become sought-after and valuable.

It is expected that a 55ac residential stud farm at Mayfield, adjacent to the busy junction and a few kilometres from Monasterevin, will attract custom from across the sectors.

The property includes a substantial four-bedroom house with a double garage built in 2000, along with a comprehensive stable yard and 55ac of land.

The holding can be bought as an entire or in lots, with the house on 1ac guided at €800,000 and 54ac of land guided at €15,000/ac. The private treaty sale is handled by Kinsella auctioneers, Baltinglass.

The 3,562 sq ft house is finished to a high specification.

The ground floor includes a porch and a spacious foyer with an imperial staircase that divides at a landing, where separate flights lead left and right.

There is an extensive living room at one side of the foyer while at the other is a modern kitchen with a lounge and dining area.

The ground floor also includes a guest WC, a utility and a sunroom.

Upstairs is the family bathroom and four bedrooms, two of which have ensuite facilities.

Out of doors, the yard has all the facilities you’d expect to find in an equestrian training operation.

It includes 32 box stalls measuring 14x13, a six-horse walker, two indoor lunging arenas and a 7.5-furlong sand-and-fibre gallop with a five-furlong straight-run gallop.

Other buildings include a four-column general-purpose A-roof shed measuring 60x40.

The property is just a short distance from the Curragh and not far from the likes of Punchestown.

The land is laid out in six divisions currently in permanent pasture.

Comprehensive drainage was undertaken by the current owner which includes an automatic pump station linked into the M7 drainage system.

The ground is suitable for grazing or the production of fodder, and this year gave up generous crops of hay and silage.

The property is accessed by a service road beside the motorway.

According to Joe Kinsella, this is an excellent rural property. Describing the residence as “a real good house”, he said the equestrian facilities were used as a training yard by the previous owner.

It is expected there will be keen interest in the property from the equestrian sector, from local farmers and business interests.