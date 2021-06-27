55ac lakeside farm in Longford bounded on three sides by a river is guided at €400,000 

The auction season in the midlands is in overdrive. Between now and the end of July, a plethora of public sales could see a range of farm properties change hands.

Among the holdings to face the real or virtual gavel is a lovely 55ac lakeside farm between Ballymahon and Athlone at The Pigeons, Annagh, Co Longford.

The residential holding is located off the N55, close to the shores of Lough Ree and 8km from Ballymahon.

With a guide of €400,000 the place is expected to attract keen interest when offered for sale in lots or as an entire by Padraic Murtagh of James L Murtagh auctioneers.

The 55ac lakeside farm at The Pigeons, Annagh in Co Longford is a lovely property

Bounded on three sides by the Owenacharra River, the property is in an unusual setting in one of Longford’s more scenic areas, and while in need of some care and attention, it has lots of potential.

The residence is a traditional two-storey farmhouse with accommodation that includes a kitchen-dining area, a utility, sitting room, three bedrooms and a bathroom. The auctioneer describes it as a charming farmhouse retaining much of its original character but requiring some attention.

The house at The Pigeons, Annagh is solid but in need of refurbishment

Outbuildings in the small yard include a two-column lean-to, a cow byre and a store.

The small yard at The Pigeons, Annagh has useful buildings

The lands are laid out in eight fields under a fine sward of grass and bounded by mature hedgerows with additional shelter provided by native trees.

The river delivers an unending natural water supply as it meanders its way around the farm to Lough Ree.

The fields are divided by rich and beautiful hedgerow

The house and lands form a lovely property, and while the place would make a great addition to an existing farm it also has the makings of a compact, standalone part-time holding.

It will be offered for sale in lots or as an entire. The first lot, including the residence and outbuildings on 7ac, is guided at €180,000. A parcel of 19ac close to the lake is guided at €6,500/ac, while a 29ac parcel further inland is guided at the same money. The entire has a guide of €400,000.

The fields at The Pigeons, Annagh are under a fine sward of grass

The public auction takes place at the car park of the Greville Arms Hotel, Mullingar and simultaneously online at the LSL platform at 3pm on Wednesday, July 14.

Prospective bidders are asked to register with James L Murtagh auctioneers well in advance of the auction date.

Castletown Geoghegan, Co Westmeath

Moving across the county border into Westmeath, Murtagh Bros (same name, different auctioneers) are handling the sale of a compact 51ac farm at Rathdrisogue, Castletown Geoghegan.

The 51ac farm at Rathdrisogue, Castletown Geoghegan, Co Westmeath has a small yard and a three bedroom bungalow in top class condition

The residential holding is less than 15 minutes from Mullingar. Laid out in about 10 tidy fields, the property is well fenced, watered and in great heart.

The farm is also home to a neat, well-maintained three-bedroom bungalow and a small yard containing some traditional farm buildings.

With a guide price of €450,000 the executor auction will be held online on the LSL platform this Thursday, July 1 at 3pm.

Ballymore, Co Westmeath

The same auctioneers are handling the sale of a 62ac non-residential farm located in the village of Ballymore, halfway between Athlone and Mullingar, 22km from each.

The 62ac of pasture is in the middle of Ballymore village in Co Westmeath.

The holding is guided at €400,000 and includes a small yard with a three-column haybarn and lean-to. The lands, renowned for their fattening qualities, are all in one block with an unending water supply and plenty of shelter.

The property will be sold by online auction on the LSL platform this Friday, July 2 at 3pm.