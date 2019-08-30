5 farms up to 50 acres for €500k or less

A quick look at a selection of these around the country gives a sense of what is available on this market in this general region.

West Cork

West Cork farm properties always attract a range of buyers. These include progressive farmers in the area, locals looking for a hobby holding, urbanites in search of a holiday home, and buyers from abroad in search of the good life in a lovely location.

A three-bedroom house on 18ac at Mallavonea ticks a lot of these boxes. The compact holding is less than 2km from Skibbereen, off the Baltimore road near the local golf club and soccer club. On the private treaty market, it is priced at €300,000 to €350,000.

The holding is in one division made up of 13ac of very good grazing ground in permanent pasture. The remaining 5ac is in rougher grazing and woodland.

The entire is well secured and well fenced, and serviced by mains water; while there are no farm buildings there is an open-walled silage pit with cattle handling facilities including a cattle crush and gathering area.

According to auctioneer John Hodnett, the house is a solid two-storey traditional farmhouse that needs internal refurbishing.

Structurally it is sound having been re-roofed recently.

The accommodation includes an entrance hallway, two reception rooms, a kitchen, bathroom and three bedrooms.

"The land including the house is south-facing and is ideal for many purposes," explains Mr Hodnett.

"Set back from the road the place is very private and suitable for a hobby farmer, especially someone like a market gardener to service the many farmers' markets in the area.

"The property is very reasonably priced."

Crosserlough, Cavan

Homestead: the Cavan farm includes a substantial two-storey dwelling house which is perfectly habitable

There is always a good market for smaller farms in Cavan and a 17.85ac residential property located at Druminisclin, Crosserlough, within 14km of Cavan town, has great potential as a manageable smallholding.

The house and lands are for sale by private treaty in lots or as an entire with a guide price of around €170,000.

Located 10km from Ballyjamesduff and 4km from Kilnaleck, the property is close to the Crover House Hotel and the renowned Lough Sheelin. It includes a substantial two-storey dwelling house with four bedrooms, and while this may need some modernisation it is perfectly habitable.

The outbuildings in the dated yard include a three-column covered round-roof shed suitable for livestock, fodder or other storage.

The land is made up of level grazing ground divided into three fields, with plenty of road frontage and good site potential.

The holding can be sold as an entire or in two lots, with the house on 6.7ac making up one lot and guided at €97,500 while a parcel of 11.16ac making up the second lot is guided at €6,000 to €6,500/ac.

The private treaty sale is handled by Liam Reilly auctioneers, Ballinagh, Co Cavan.

Killucan, Co Westmeath

Westmeath: an ideal hobby farm with a substantial residence

At Corbetstown near Killucan, Dillon Murtagh of Murtagh Bros Mullingar is handling the sale of an extensive residence on 9ac.

With a guide price of €475,000 the holding is situated beside the village of Killucan and only minutes from Kinnegad and the M6/M4 motorways.

Set on 9ac of good grazing ground the house is a well-finished, spacious modern two-storey modern dwelling with a range of features such as open fireplaces, timber floors and extensive tiling throughout.

The accommodation includes an entrance hall, a living room and sitting room with timber floors, a kitchen/dining room with a fully fitted kitchen and granite worktops and a Stanley solid-fuel range

The ground floor also incorporates an ensuite bedroom, while other facilities include a fully fitted utility room and a guest WC.

Upstairs there are two ensuite bedrooms, the family bathroom and a study.

An adjacent double garage includes insulated garage doors and a spacious attic. The 9ac is made up of landscaped and tended gardens and 8ac laid out in three to four neat fields in an 'L' shape to the rear of the house.

There is a separate entrance to the land at the side, with some stock-handling facilities located inside the farm entrance.

Mr Murtagh describes the property as an ideal hobby farm with a substantial residence.

Kilfinny, Adare, Co Limerick

Limerick land: the 34ac residential farm near Adare comes to auction on September 27

On the auction front, a 34ac residential farm at Kilfinny near Adare should attract widespread interest from the local farming community and from potential hobby farmers. The place has a guide in the region of €500,000.

About 6km from Adare and 24km south-west of Limerick city, the property has plenty of road frontage on to a local road.

The land is laid out in four decent-sized grazing fields fenced by traditional hedgerow that is well kept.

The holding is serviced by a yard that includes a five-column haybarn with a lean-to, cubicles and a range of traditional stone sheds.

The dwelling is a dormer-style house in decent and perfectly habitable condition.

The accommodation includes three bedrooms, of which one is ensuite, a kitchen /living room, a sitting room and a family bathroom.

John O'Connell of GVM Limerick describes the holding as a great bit of ground, an ideal farm for livestock farming or as an added piece of ground for an existing dairy operation.

Situated beside the tourist village of Adare and at the heart of Limerick's dairyland, the farm is in one of the prime property areas in the county.

It comes to auction at the Limerick offices of GVM at 3pm on Friday, September 27.

Kilteel, Co Kildare

A 42ac residential holding at Cromwellstown Hill near Kilteel in Co Kildare is on the private treaty market and for sale in two lots or as an entire with a guide price of €450,000.

This represents great value given that a semi-detached, three-bedroom house on an eighth of an acre less than 15 minutes away would command a similar price.

Located about 3.5km from Brittas village the holding is 3km from Kilteel and almost 9km from Rathcoole.

It is to the south of the N7 between Johnstown and Kill, close to the N81 Dublin to Blessington road, and 10 minutes from the Luas at Citywest.

While within striking distance of the city the location is spectacularly rural with the land made up of good elevated grazing ground laid out in eight fields all of which have beautiful views across towards the Dublin and Wicklow Mountains.

The ground could do with some attention but is high and dry with livestock and bloodstock potential.

Road frontage to one side of the property gives plenty of access to a local paved cul-de-sac.

According to Paul Doyle of J P & M Doyle, the presence of the derelict cottage should expedite planning for a replacement dwelling.

The farmstead, reached by a short avenue from the local cul-de-sac road, has seen better days and consists of a derelict stone cottage surrounded by a range of dated farm buildings, a stable block of five stables and an old mobile home.

Paul Doyle describes the place as a lovely little farm that is easily accessed with plenty of possibilities.

It can be bought as an entire or in two lots with independent road frontage. The first lot consists of the house and yard on 31.5ac, while the second lot is made up of 10.5ac.

