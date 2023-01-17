48pc rise in value of land auction sales in 2022 as market booms

The land market in Ireland boomed in 2022, and there are no signs it will end any time soon. A 30pc increase in the volume of farmland sold at auction last year came with a 48pc increase in the amount of money generated.

At €15,023/ac the average land price was up 13.5pc on the previous year.

The continuing dairy explosion was identified by auctioneers as a key contributing factor, along with keen non-farming interest in land and the strong performance across the other farming sectors.

A survey of 130 successful land auctions held in 2022 carried out by the Farming Independent shows a total of 7,183ac of land was sold under the hammer, producing almost €108m in sales.

Newbridge auctioneer Paddy Jordan described 2022 as a year of star prices: “There was very strong demand, and a lot of buyers came with full war chests ready to buy — farmers and non-farming investors.”

Pat Gannon of Kilkenny agreed. “The dairy farmer is scoring big time since 2015,” he said. “Those that expanded since then have built up their reserves and have companies with plenty of money.

“Having 30 to 40pc of the price of land in your back pocket going into the bank for funds to buy land makes all the difference.”

According to Stephen Barry of Raymond Potterton auctioneers there is enormous strength and depth in the land market.

“I have never seen as keen an interest in land,” he said. “I have a long list of farming and non-farming customers looking for land parcels from 5ac to 500ac. It has been a great year across nearly all the sectors for farmers, so they are chasing more farmland.

“From the investor’s point of view land is an easy investment where you have a ready supply of good tenants and an investment that is kindly treated by the taxman.”

Wexford auctioneer David Quinn said the influence of the dairy boom was felt in parts of the south-east traditionally not associated with dairying,

“When I went back through my books for the year, I saw that 60pc of the land I sold was bought by dairy farmers, 20pc by investors with the remaining 20pc bought by sheep suckler and tillage farmers,” he said.

James Butler of Savills says 2022 will go down as a ‘vintage year’.

“A lot more large units were offered for sale and buyers weren’t going to miss out. Also, inflationary pressures make farmland attractive as a secure investment, while you also have investors buying farmland as an environmental investment.”

Looking ahead Mr Butler sees no drop-off in the pool of buyers willing to invest in the right property.

Looking at the regions, South Leinster steamed ahead of the rest of the country with 2,662ac of land sold — up 57.7pc year-on-year, while a 65pc increase in sales revenue saw €44.8m generated under the hammer.

This was remarkable, given there was no change in the number of successful land auctions recorded between 2021 and 2022.

In Munster the area sold increased by over 55pc to 1,323ac, while the money generated rose by 113pc to €21.4m. The average per-acre price went up 37pc to €16,192/ac.

The most expensive piece of farmland to change hands at auction was a 57ac farm sold by John Hodnett at Ballineen, West Cork with sand and gravel deposits. It made €44,627/ac.

North Leinster is home to the most expensive farm sold at auction: Lumville Stud on 218ac at Edenderry in Co Offaly made €6.8m when sold by Coonans.

Overall 2,504ac of land were sold at auction generating €36.9m

In Connacht/Ulster, the amount of money generated by auction sales increased by 32pc to €4.8m, but the per-acre price languished at €6,914/ac.