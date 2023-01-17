Farming

48pc rise in value of land auction sales in 2022 as market booms

At €15,023/ac the average land price was up 13.5pc on the previous year

Out in front: At €44,627 /ac this 57.7ac farm at Ballineen , West Cork netted the largest per acre price made by farmland in2022 Expand

Jim O'Brien

The land market in Ireland boomed in 2022, and there are no signs it will end any time soon. A 30pc increase in the volume of farmland sold at auction last year came with a 48pc increase in the amount of money generated.

At €15,023/ac the average land price was up 13.5pc on the previous year.

