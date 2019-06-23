Last week found me traipsing around south Tipperary, where I came across Castlegrace, a complex and historic 120ac Quaker property that has been in the Grubb family for over 200 years.

40ac farm on market for €650,000, plus house and 78ac lands for €2m in Tipp

Located 4km from Clogheen, it is within 2km of one of the country's most renowned beauty spots, 'The Vee'.

This varied and interesting property consists of the three-storey Castlegrace House and yard, the three-bedroom Mill House, the three-bedroom Bridge Cottage and a five-storey 19th-century mill.

The land is in tillage, grass and cider orchards, serviced by two farmyards.

There is plenty of road frontage on two sides and 1.27km of fishing and frontage on to the River Tar, which has been harnessed to drive a fully operational hydro-electric generator.

The house shares the site with a 13th-century Norman De Bermingham castle made famous as a location for Stanley Kubrick's 1975 Academy Award-winning film, Barry Lyndon, starring Ryan O'Neal. It currently doubles as a walled garden.

The property on 120ac is now for sale as an entire or in lots, with the private treaty transaction guided at €2.65m by joint agents Howell and Purcell and Michael H Daniels.

My journey to Castlegrace takes me across the Knockmealdowns to the breath-taking views at 'The Vee'.

The road descends for 2km into a fertile valley between the Galtees and the Knockmealdowns and I reach the gates of Castlegrace, where John Howell is waiting.

He leads me up the curving drive to the steps of a Georgian residence built in the early 1800s by Samuel Grubb, a prominent miller, corn merchant and draper.

We are met briefly by the current master of the house, Nicholas Grubb. With much to be done on the working estate, he leaves John and me to our snooping around.

The house is a two-story over-basement Georgian residence with a distinct Quaker feel: elegant without being ostentatious. It has all the classic Georgian features and is in good condition.

Two further dwellings are located near the old mill: the Mill House was once the administrative centre of the commercial operation, while the Bridge Cottage near the river is currently rented.

The five-storey mill is a fine stone structure in good condition with the floors still intact. When milling ceased the family continued to use the building for its export business, Tipperary Products.

Generator

The mill-race running under the mill is used to power the generator supplying power to the whole estate and selling surplus back to the grid.

There are two farmyards, one adjacent to the mill and in need of some TLC.

Across the road on 41.6ac is a modern farmyard in pristine condition made up of two four-column round-roof sheds with double lean-to, a sheltered feeding unit, slatted units, state-of-the-art cattle- and sheep-handling facilities, and a concrete silage pad.

The lands and the land-use are testament to the fertility and versatility of the ground. A total of 67.6ac is divided between grazing for sheep and a tillage crop of broad beans. A section of 33ac is in cider apples, with the potential to produce 600 tons of apples at €150 per ton.

The property can be bought in lots or as an entire with the house on 78.4ac guided at €2m, while 41.6ac with the modern yard is guided at €650,000.

