€22,000/ac paid for Kildare land in strong end to auction season

My grandfather was a great believer in the value of well-made and long lasting implements.

He would often say, “you can’t beat the latter end of a good thing”.

The auction season of 2021 had a spluttering start but as the year progressed it got into a strong stride. The latter end is proving to be a very good thing, with prices of up to €22,000/ac being paid at recent auctions.

Carlow farm with dated yard makes €18,000/ac

Jordan Auctioneers finished the season with two headline transactions.

They sold a compact 46ac holding at Knockdromagh, Myshall, Co Carlow.

The auction was held on the lands, where a €400,000 bid opened a two-horse race. The place was put on the market at €600,000 and went on to make €830,000 when the hammer fell in favour of a man with equestrian interests.

Located near Garryhill and not far from Bagenalstown, the holding includes a residence in need of complete refurbishment and a dated yard.

The land, all in grass, was described as “top-quality ground with no waste”.

Paddy Jordan said the €18,000/ac price was an exceptional result.

Kildare farm makes €22,000/ac

A 38ac non-residential farm at Sherlockstown, just outside Sallins in Co Kildare made almost €22,000/ac in another Jordan auction.

Before an attendance of about 20 people, the bidding opened at €500,000. Three bidders remained in contention until the price hit €835,000 and the gavel came down.

Close to Naas, Clane and the M7, the good-quality land is in three large divisions with 500m of frontage onto a local road.

According to Clive Kavanagh of Jordans the price achieved was “a reflection of current market conditions and the location of this land”.

Record price for Longford land

JJ Flood & Sons sold an 81ac farm with a 1960s bungalow at Robinstown, Granard for €1.38m.

The price paid exceeded all expectations.

Described by Paul Flood as “an excellent grazing farm” the holding is bisected by a local road, giving double road frontage, plus single frontage to another road.

It was offered in various lots but was eventually put on the market in its entirety.

At that point, two bidders remained keen, one in the room and one online.

The online bidder won the day paying €17,037/ac — a record price for Longford land.

81ac Westmeath holding sells for €704,000

Across the border in Westmeath another 81ac farm was sold by Dillon Murtagh of Murtagh Bros.

Located at Conlonstown, Ballynacargy, Mullingar, the farm is in neat tidy divisions with a good range of outbuildings.

In a very competitive auction involving a range of committed bidders the property was offered in lots until it became evident that most interest was in the entire.

The 81ac opened at €480,000 and went on the market at €670,000. The hammer eventually fell at €704,000.