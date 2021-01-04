2020: the year when necessity proved the mother of invention for auctioneers

2020 will go down as among the strangest of years in the land market. A very wet spring saw vendors hold back from selling and things then came to a complete halt with the arrival of Covid-19.

The pandemic and its consequent restrictions saw offices and auction rooms closed, and prospective vendors deciding to sit on their hands or opt for long-term leases.

Only seven public auctions were reported in the national press by the time the first lockdown took effect in March. As time moved on and people began to accommodate their businesses to the new reality, auctioneers reverted to a combination of traditional practices like holding farm auctions outdoors on the property or opting to go digital with online auctions.

Outdoor auction

Cork auctioneer, Killian Lynch was among the first off the blocks with an outdoor auction when he sold a 151ac marginal farm at Carriganimma, Macroom under the hammer.

Expand Close Cork auctioneer Killian Lynch sold this 151ac residential farm at Carriganimma, Macroom through an auction held on the land / Facebook

Mr Lynch was delighted with the result and the event. “Speaking to locals it has been a long number of years since this tradition of selling the farm on the farm has happened. Going by the success of the auction I think we will be doing more of it in the future,” he said.

Socially distanced sales

Other auctioneers followed suit with Paddy Jordan, Coonans, Dawsons of Tullow, and David Quinn opting for open air, socially distanced sales. Kilkenny auctioneer Pat Gannon sold a 39ac holding at Clinstown, Jenkinstown through an auction held in an open-sided marquee.

Expand Close This farm at Clinstown, Jenkinstown, Kilkenny was sold in an auction conducted by Pat Gannon from an open sided marquee / Facebook

Some like Joseph Coogan of Castlecomer opted for the drive-in auction where spectators and bidders remained in their vehicles while bidding while Mr Coogan moved from vehicle to vehicle taking bids. In one such auction he sold a 67ac farm on the outskirts of Portlaoise.

Online sales

The switch to online auctions was the biggest change. In time to come, the Covid crisis will be credited for bringing the practice of online auctions into mainstream auctioneering.

One of the early adopters in this regard was Maynooth auctioneer and Longford native Eamon O’Flaherty of Sherry FitzGerald O’Flaherty Brady. Using the ‘Offr’ platform he ‘tested the ether’ by selling a 6ac parcel of agricultural land.

Using their own Coonan Live platform, Coonans of Maynooth also did a lot of business online, while Thomas Potterton and David Quinn used the LSL or Livestock Live platform which combines the elements of a traditional auction in a live-streamed format.

Expand Close This 90ac holding near at Swordlestown, Naas was sold by Jordan auctioneers for €1.22m at an auction conducted on the grounds of the local gliding club. / Facebook

When restrictions were relaxed, some auctions combined online and in-person formats with bidders bidding in person and remotely. Padraic Murtagh of James L Murtagh, Mullingar conducted a number of auctions in the car park of the local Greville Arms Hotel and also conducted a number by phone using a number of phone lines.

The online platforms have opened up farm sales to a worldwide audience of customers and this is clearly visible in the results at some auctions. Part of a 102ac farm at Clara in Co Offaly was bought by a local person now living in Abu Dhabi and bidding online in an LSL streamed auction conducted by Gordon Cobbe of GVM Tullamore.

“It’s hard to believe it, there you are, standing in a hayshed in Co Offaly with bids coming in from all over the globe,” said Mr Cobbe. “There is no doubt but online auctions have opened up a whole new world for us.”

According to some auctioneers the online process, whereby bidders have to register in advance and lodge 10pc of the guide price with the auctioneer, has also enabled them, at an early stage, to separate the serious customers from the ‘wheel-kickers’.