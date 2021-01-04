Farming

2020: the year when necessity proved the mother of invention for auctioneers

From online sales to drive-in auctions and old style, open air sales on farms, land auctioneers showed lots of ingenuity in keeping the farmland property show on the road during the last nine months.

Part of this 102ac farm at Clara in Co Offaly was sold by GVM Tullamore to a bidder from the Middle East during an online auction Expand

Jim O'Brien

2020 will go down as among the strangest of years in the land market. A very wet spring saw vendors hold back from selling and things then came to a complete halt with the arrival of Covid-19.

The pandemic and its consequent restrictions saw offices and auction rooms closed, and prospective vendors deciding to sit on their hands or opt for long-term leases.

Only seven public auctions were reported in the national press by the time the first lockdown took effect in March. As time moved on and people began to accommodate their businesses to the new reality, auctioneers reverted to a combination of traditional practices like holding farm auctions outdoors on the property or opting to go digital with online auctions.

