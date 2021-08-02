165ac residential farm on best of Kildare land makes €19,700/ac

The outstanding ring-fenced block of productive tillage land at Fontstown is currently under crop.

The farm at Fontstown is made up of 54ac of the best of tillage ground

The courtyard and farmyard at Castleroe have a range of characteristic stone buildings

Castleroe House is a solid structure in need of substantial renovation

Castleroe House at Kilkea in Co Kildare on 165ac of grass and tillage sold in five lots at auction last week, making a total of €3,235,000 or €19,700/ac.

Auctioneer Paddy Jordan had guided the sale pre-auction at €2.1m.

Situated 6km from Castledermot, the farm is 11km from Carlow and 12km from Athy. It includes a two-storey residence extending to 1,670 sq ft, in need of substantial refurbishment.

An original courtyard and a farmyard of traditional buildings with great character make up the farming infrastructure.

The house and yards are surrounded by 165ac of land set out in a block and divided by two local roads, giving extensive road frontage. The ground is the best of Kildare land in 81ac of corn and 84ac of grassland.

While the farm was offered as an entire and in lots, on the day the lots won out with all five selling under the hammer before an attendance of about 70 people.

The first lot, made up of the house and yards on 13ac of pasture, sold for €515,000.

The second and largest lot, 81ac of tillage ground with extensive road frontage, made €1.2m or over €14,800/ac.

The third lot extending to 20ac of grass with good road frontage made €510,000, while a 39ac parcel of pasture with road frontage and river frontage on to the River Greese made €800,000.

The final lot, 10.5ac of pasture, with frontage on to two roads, made €210,000.

Clive Kavanagh of the selling agents said: “Interest levels were really strong and we knew the farm would likely achieve a top price as it’s not often land comes for sale in the immediate area.”

The various buyers all came from a 20-mile radius and are all involved in farming.

Fontstown sale – 54ac tillage farm in top-class south Kildare arable country

A 54ac tillage farm at Fontstown, Athy at the heart of arable Kildare country is coming for auction on the Offr platform. Josh Pim of Savills is guiding the sale at €750,000.

Located 10 km from Athy, 11.5km from the M9 and 15km from Kildare, the farm is described by Mr Pim as an outstanding ring-fenced block of productive tillage land currently under crop.

In one single block with road frontage onto the R415, the holding is divided into a number of manageable fields. These are fenced and sheltered by mature hedging.

The Fontstown locality gives its name to a series of excellent arable soils renowned for their capacity to grow almost any crop. Together with the soils of the Athy Complex, they are largely responsible for south Kildare’s reputation as a tillage area.

In recent years the farm at Fontstown has produced generous yields of winter barley and spring barley.

The property has about 200m of road frontage and is accessed through double gates. With a westerly elevation, the predominantly level ground rises from about 70m above sea level to a high point of 91m.

The non-residential holding would make a fine standalone property or a substantial out-farm for a current tillage or livestock operation.

For sale as an entire it comes to online auction via Offr at 12 noon on Friday, August 27.