165ac farm in prime tillage Kildare country guided at €2.2m 

The sunshine has a way of bringing out the larger properties, and one of the more substantial holdings to come on the market this year is Castleroe House and lands at Kilkea in Co Kildare.

Located in the heart of rich arable farming country near the Carlow border, the 165ac grass and tillage farm comes with a period house and a range of traditional outbuildings. Newbridge auctioneer Paddy Jordan is guiding the sale at €2.2m.

Situated 6km from Castledermot, the farm is 11km from Carlow town and 12km from Athy, with the M9 a 10-minute drive away.

From the recessed entrance, a short avenue leads to the elegant two-storey residence set back from the road and surrounded by mature trees.

Expand Close Castleroe House, structurally sound but in need of refurbishment / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Castleroe House, structurally sound but in need of refurbishment

Extending to 1,670 sq ft the accommodation includes a drawing room, dining room, living room and kitchen, plus a back hall and a ground-floor bathroom.

Upstairs the accommodation includes three bedrooms, one of which has a nursery or walk-in wardrobe adjoining.

According to the auctioneer, while the house is in structurally good condition it needs substantial refurbishment.

Expand Close The gateway at Castleroe leads to a short avenue / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The gateway at Castleroe leads to a short avenue

Immediately to the rear of the house is the original courtyard with traditional stone buildings. Full of character and potential, these include an old coach house with a loft, several stables and a range of general outhouses, suitable for conversion to any number of uses.

There is also a traditional farmyard comprising stone buildings, dry barns and a hay shed.

Expand Close The yard is made up of traditional stone buildings / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The yard is made up of traditional stone buildings

The house and yards are surrounded by 165ac of land in a block divided by two local roads, giving extensive road frontage, with boundaries marked by mature trees.

According to Mr Jordan the land is classified in the soils map of Co Kildare as ‘Fontstown Series’, described as ‘top-quality land’.

The farm has 81ac in corn with the remaining 84ac in pasture. The ground is in great order and will find a ready market among local landowners.

Expand Close The ground is under a rich covering of grass. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The ground is under a rich covering of grass.

Castleroe will be offered for sale in a series of six lots.

The first, made up of the house and yards on 13ac of pasture, comes with a guide of €400,000.

The remaining land is guided at €12,000/ac.

The second and largest lot is made up of 81ac of tillage ground with extensive road frontage.

The third lot extends to 20ac in grass with generous road frontage, while the fourth is a 39ac parcel of pasture with frontage on to the River Greese and to a local road.

The fifth lot, extending to 10.5ac, is also in pasture and has road frontage on to two roads.

The final lot takes in the entire.

Mr Jordan describes Castleroe as a “smashing farm” in a strong farming area.

“It is rare that substantial land blocks come for sale in this area so I expect the sale to attract widespread interest,” he said.

The auction is scheduled to be held on Thursday, July 29 at 3pm. The venue and format will be dictated by Covid-19 restrictions.