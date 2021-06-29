Farming

165ac farm in prime tillage Kildare country guided at €2.2m 

Extensive holding sure to attract widespread interest

The 165ac grass and tillage farm is divided by a local road Expand
Castleroe House, structurally sound but in need of refurbishment Expand
The gateway at Castleroe leads to a short avenue Expand
The yard is made up of traditional stone buildings Expand
The facilities are dated but useful Expand
The ground is under a rich covering of grass. Expand

Jim O'Brien

The sunshine has a way of bringing out the larger properties, and one of the more substantial holdings to come on the market this year is Castleroe House and lands at Kilkea in Co Kildare.

Located in the heart of rich arable farming country near the Carlow border, the 165ac grass and tillage farm comes with a period house and a range of traditional outbuildings. Newbridge auctioneer Paddy Jordan is guiding the sale at €2.2m.

Situated 6km from Castledermot, the farm is 11km from Carlow town and 12km from Athy, with the M9 a 10-minute drive away.

