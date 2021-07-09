Farming

148ac Waterford farm with grazing, forestry and road frontage on market for €1.5m

A 59ac portion of the land with the farm at Ballybregin, Dunhill in Co Waterford has 41ac in grass and about 18ac in forestry Expand
The 89ac portion of the farm has good ground with plenty of road frontage Expand
The Waterford land is good grazing and fodder ground Expand
The yard with the Waterford farm is basic but useful Expand
This charming two-bedroomed thatched cottage is at the centre of the holding Expand
The traditional yard at Milford is reached by a short avenue Expand
The yard at Milford is made up of a range of useful sheds Expand
This storage shed forms one side of the old courtyard-style yard Expand
The sheds include old byres, a car garage and fuel storage shed along with a three-column hay barn Expand
The land at Milford is made up of good grazing ground Expand

Jim O'Brien

One of the larger farms to come for sale in Co Waterford is a 148ac non-residential grass and forestry holding at Ballybregin, Dunhill.

The property is on the private treaty market with a guide price of €1.5m.

Located 6.5km from Kill village, 3.5km from Dunhill and 16km from Waterford city, the farm is bisected by a public road, giving it generous road frontage.

