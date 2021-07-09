148ac Waterford farm with grazing, forestry and road frontage on market for €1.5m

Premium
One of the larger farms to come for sale in Co Waterford is a 148ac non-residential grass and forestry holding at Ballybregin, Dunhill.
The property is on the private treaty market with a guide price of €1.5m.
Located 6.5km from Kill village, 3.5km from Dunhill and 16km from Waterford city, the farm is bisected by a public road, giving it generous road frontage.
Internally it is well fenced, while water is supplied to the divisions from a private well.
The yard has an electricity supply and includes a three-column haybarn with a new lean-to, along with a stone cattle shed and a cattle crush.
About 130ac is in grass and 17.75ac in forestry, which was planted in 1999 and is no longer generating premiums.
Consisting of Sitka spruce, Norway spruce and Japanese larch, the plantation is managed by Greenbelt and is due to be harvested in 10 to 12 years.
According to Thomas Reid of selling agents DNG Reid and Coppinger, the harvested timber could realise between €8,000 to €10,000/ac, with some estimates putting it as high as €14,000/ac.
The land is described as excellent quality ground suitable for any farming enterprise; neighbouring farms include dairy operations and drystock holdings.
In recent years the land was used for grazing and fodder. While in great heart a small portion of lower ground is inclined to be soft, but this is well-drained.
On one side of the road is 89ac of grassland, and on the other are the forestry and 41ac of grazing.
The property can be sold in one or more lots depending on the demands of the market, “While we are open to selling it in lots, the preference is to sell as an entire,” Mr Reid says.
“It is rare a farm of this size comes on the market in this area — it is an excellent opportunity for anyone looking for a large block of land.”
Milford, Co Cork
The quintessential Irish smallholding is for sale at KIlmore, Milford on the Cork-Limerick border. The 37ac residential farm comes complete with a lovely thatched cottage and a range of out-offices in good condition.
Martin Donovan of Treaty Auctioneers, Newcastle West is guiding the private treaty sale at €270,000.
The farm is 8km from Dromcollogher, 3km from Milford and 10km from Charleville.
The farmstead has all the charm of bygone days while containing much of what is needed to operate a small modern farm.
Reached by a short avenue, the two-bedroom cottage is at the centre of the yard.
Although in liveable condition it could do with refurbishment. The accommodation includes two bedrooms, a kitchen-dining area, a living room and a bathroom. According to Mr Donovan, the roof is good.
There is also the ruin of an older house on the lands.
The 37ac is a mix of good grazing and some heavier ground, all in good heart and under a healthy sward.
Given its location in a strong farming area, the fundamentals of the ground are sound.
Properties such as this, with a thatched house in good liveable condition and a traditional but workable lay-out, are increasingly rare features of the property market.
It offers a traditional aesthetic and the capacity to generate income as a small farm.