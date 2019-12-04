€1.5m sliced off the asking price for Déise castle with 135ac working farm

The property includes a lavishly renovated mansion, a five-bedroom fishing lodge, a garden cottage, a walled garden, a stable yard with a polo field, a hunter trial course, a 13th century castle and a working farm with 135ac in tillage, 36ac in pasture and 59ac in woodlands.

Rockett's Castle began life as a Norman settlement built by the Rockett or La Rochelle family. During the rule of Charles I, it fell to the Earl of Ormond and under Cromwell, it was granted Sir Algernon May who renamed it Mayfield.

In 1787, it was acquired by the Medlycott family, who remained there until the 20th century. In 1861, Galway architect Samuel Roberts designed the house that still stands beside the ruins of Rockett's Castle.