Faraway fields may be not be so green when comparing different beef systems

At a time when there is so much negative sentiment surrounding beef farming in Ireland, it is great to hear reports that farmers participating in the Teagasc Green Acres calf to beef programme are achieving average net incomes of over €450 per hectare.

Compared to my farming enterprise, returns such as these appear very attractive, so this prompted me to take a closer look at the Green Acres programme

While not totally comparable with my store to beef system, much of the 2020 Green Acres Holstein Friesian performance data for cattle slaughtered at 28 months covers many common areas such as grading and kill-out performance.

Because of this I decided to do some quick comparisons between the Green Acres results and my own 2020 figures.

The first area I compared was carcass conformation. Unlike the Green Acres farms, I had no R=, R- or O+ grades on my Holstein Friesian cattle. My conformation results were in direct contrast to the figures achieved on Green Acres farms with just about 40pc of my cattle graded O while the remainder were Ps.

To me this suggests that the Green Acres programme uses more British Friesian-type stock than the ‘middle of the road’ Holstein Friesian cattle I tend to buy.

My figures were much better on the carcase weight comparison with my kill-out weights 5kgs heavier than the Green Acres figure of 325kg. This may be because my cattle were a few weeks older at slaughter

On condition, both lots of cattle had the same fat scores, averaging 3=. This figure I feel was very good for cattle finished solely on grass.

The end result was that the Green Acres cattle averaged €30 per head more than mine at slaughter, most likely due to their superior grades.

While these figures appear good, the question is are they good enough when the costs of production are factored in?

This prompted me to take a closer look at the projected costs listed by Teagasc in its Green Acres fact sheet.

This document suggested the total cost (fixed+variable) of finishing a steer at 28 months is €1,178.

Using the kill-out figures for 2020, this would mean a net loss of €47 per animal, and that was before allowing for the price of the calf.

The fact that these figures don’t appear to add up highlights how difficult it is to quantify the actual cost of production in a calf-to-beef system.

Fixed costs

This is particularly so in the area of fixed costs where there can be huge variations depending on such things as the availability of existing farm buildings and also the number of animals involved.

In relation to ‘economy of scale, this may no longer provide a means of reducing fixed costs as Brussels looks determined to clamp down on increased stocking rates because of emissions and biodiversity issues.

While appreciating the huge amount of hard work being done in this troubled sector of farming, I must confess to being somewhat confused when faced with many of these figures.

Given other recent reports of little or no margin being achieved on similar calf-to-beef research projects, achieving a net margin approaching €450 per hectare could pose real challenges for many Irish beef farmers.

But all my research was not in vain, I did garner some very simple but really important advice from one of the people involved. His ‘real-world’ advice was to stick with whatever beef enterprise you have and simply concentrate on improving it.

With this advice in mind, after a very wet February I got the first of my cattle out on grass on March 1.

However, the damage these cattle had on one particular paddock after several days of heavy rain last week, prompted a tongue in cheek query from a neighbour wondering if I was changing my system of farming to tillage.

Meanwhile, my contractor, with the help of his umbilical slurry system, succeeded in getting all the slurry spread on my silage ground using a dribble bar applicator.

All we can do now is to hope that the weather continues to improve and that issues such as post-Brexit divisions, Mercosur trade deals and other international disagreements don’t result in prompting another crisis in our beleaguered beef sector.

John Heney farms in Kilfeackle, Co Tipperary



