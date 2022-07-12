Factories turn the screw with cuts of up to 30c/kg

Those in sheep trade are nothing if not quick-witted. When I asked one factory agent for a quote on prices yesterday morning he replied: “I came, I saw, I conquered.”

That it just about sums up where the relationship between factories and sheep farmers is at.

With the rush to secure supplies of lamb for Eid Al Adha now over, factory buyers moved yesterday to impose their authority over the trade as they reduced their quotes for lamb by 10c/kg and cull ewes by 20-30c/kg.

Dawn Ballyhaunis and the two ICMs are on €7.20+10c/kg quality assurance for lamb, back 10c/kg.

Dawn are down 20c/kg for culls kg at €3.70, with the ICMs dropping 30c/kg to €3.70/kg.

Kildare Chilling didn’t quote last week but offer €3.90c/kg +10QA, down 10c/kg on a fortnight ago.

Despite the likes of Sean McNamara of ICSA claiming all year that numbers are tight, this cut in quotes indicates that supplies are adequate for the markets the factories think they have.

That said, Mr McNamara argued that a pull of only 10c/kg on the lamb side was a clear indication that factories still wanted sheep and that they are unsure as to where supply numbers are at.

IFA’s Kevin Comiskey claimed that factories continue to pay €7.40-7.80/kg for lamb and are struggling to meet demand from the market place.

He also noted that mart prices had increased by around €5/hd last week as factories and shippers competed strongly for supplies.

Cull ewes, he said, were selling to €4.40/kg in the factories.

On the mart side Athenry, Raphoe and Corrin all held sales yesterday and reported numbers no stronger than last week, with prices for factory types similar.

However, at Raphoe in particular farmer demand for stores pushed up prices by around €10/hd.

In the longer term the numbers may tighten as Department data shows that for the year to July 3, total slaughterings are up 11pc at 1,354,670 compared to the same period for 2021.

Plus, the Livestock and Meat Commission of Northern Ireland quoted lambs the equivalent of 17c/kg stronger at processing plants in their jurisdiction yesterday, at €7.08-7.14/kg for R3 lambs.

Lamb slaughtering figures north of the border continue to be below those of 2021 with 8,843 processed for the week ending July 3, as opposed to 11,040 for the same week in 2021.

However, exports of lamb for slaughtering at southern plants that week were 3,799.

While the trade may be at an in-between time, factory quotes in the south are 80-90c/kg stronger than they were this time last year.

Around the marts

Athenry

There were 570 lambs and 110 stag ewes on offer here yesterday. Prices on the lamb side included: two 54kgs at €161/hd; eleven 53.5kgs €160; and twelve 51kgs at €160/hd.

In the mid-section, 41kgs sold for €124-125/hd, with 43kgs making up to €140/hd, while on the store side 39kgs sold to a top of €125/hd and better 37-38.5kgs made €115-126/hd.

Among the stags, 102kgs sold to €202/hd with 73-80kgs making €140-145/hd and 61kgs reaching a high of €107/hd.

Corrin

With the weather good and hay needing saving as well as the peak for Eid now past nNumbers here were reduced yesterday, with just 300 on offer.

50-52kg lambs sold for €152-170/hd, with one batch at 50kg making €183/hd. A very nice offering of 48kg lambs made €168-182/hd, with 45-49kgs sold for €148-160/hd.

On the cull ewe side 70-90kg ewes sold from €150-174/hd, while the top calls saw 94-96kgs sell to €210/hd.

Raphoe

Numbers here yesterday were similar to last week with around 800 on offer, but prices moved around a lot.

At the heavier end, 47-55kg lambs were back around €5/hd at €148-157/hd, with 40-46kgs less by about €10/hd at €135-148/hd.

Once you got down into the more store-ish animal prices improved with lambs from 34-40kgs better by 15/hd at €100-135/hd, while 28-33kg lambs improved by €10/hd to 480-100/hd.

Cull ewes were steady at €80-195/hd.

Manorhamilton

Ivan Moffit’s yard filled with 1,700 sheep, but with factory buyers anxious to fill their quotas ahead of the Eid al Adha festival, lamb prices held.

44-45kg lambs sold to €162/hd, with 40kgs making €150-152/hd. On the store side 33-35kgs sold for €85-110/hd —Ivan said they were really “no dearer than they were this time last year”, despite current factory quotes being up 80-90c/kg.

There was a strong trade for hoggets, at €185-220/hd. Cull ewes were no dearer than previously and were a bit less in places as 40-80kgs ranged from €100-150/hd.

Ballinrobe

Tom McGuire reported 840 sheep on offer last week, saying it was a very strong turnout for the day of the year and represented a doubling of numbers in a week.

Despite the bigger number demand was such that the €10/hd dip in the trade experienced two weeks ago was fully overturned. This saw lambs from 26-62kg make €80-165/hd, while on the cull ewe side steady buying saw prices range from €70-177/hd.

Roscommon

Here too it was a case of bigger numbers and an improved trade.

Lambs averaged €145.75/hd, with a top call of €166/hd for 55.2kgs.

Other prices of interest included 50kgs at €165/hd, 48.5kgs at €161/hd and 47kgs at €160/hd.

In the lighter section 38.6kgs sold to a top of €144/hd with 38.8kgs making up to €132/hd, while 34kgs saw €120/hd.

Cast ewes sold for €80-204/hd.