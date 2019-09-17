Factories to call for EU to support beef prices as protests continue

The meat industry is set to ramp up pressure on the Government to ask the EU for money to support beef prices.

It comes as an agreement brokered over the weekend between farm organisations and beef processors looks set to fall apart as protesters remain at the gates of a host of meat plants across the country.

Yesterday, it emerged that representations from groups protesting outside meat factories are attempting to secure beef price rises from individual meat plants. A spokesperson for the Independent Farmers of Ireland, Ger Gough, said there was a trust issue between farmers and the meat industry.

Speaking on RTÉ, he said farmers were taking a wait-and-see approach on whether there would be any movement on the base price. Meat Industry Ireland director Cormac Healy denounced the move, describing it as effectively a 'blackmailing situation'.

"Protesters are illegally blocking the gates and suggesting they can discuss with management when they can reopen," he said.

Now factories are warning that whenever processing recommences there is every chance that customers for Irish beef will have moved elsewhere, which would have a catastrophic impact on market returns, already under considerable pressure.

It said the Government may then be forced to look for market support measures from the EU.

Meat Industry Ireland said this was the third week in a row that Irish beef farmers were unable to have their cattle processed and that the Irish beef industry had been unable to serve its customers.

"The protests are doing massive damage to the industry, and customers are going elsewhere in Europe for their beef. It may take a long time to win these customers back," it said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the owners of the Meadow Meats factory in Rathdowney, Co Laois, last night said they are not ruling out the plant's permanent closure after staff were temporarily laid off last week. They said a small number of protesters are continuing a blockade.

They said more than 300 local farmers have been in touch with the plant in recent days seeking to sell 10,000 cattle, "but cannot be accommodated, causing them unnecessary financial difficulties".

They added that "none of the protesters are suppliers of cattle to the factory".

The deal brokered last weekend to resolve the dispute looks set to collapse. For the agreement to enter into force, blockades and protests had to be removed immediately.

Last night, Agriculture Minister Michael Creed posted an open letter to farmers on Twitter, calling on protesters to give the deal a "chance".

He wrote: "Those of you who are minded to continue the protest must now be fully aware of your responsibilities.

"The future of the Irish beef sector is in your hands. Please don't be responsible for its destruction.

"The future of your fellow farmers are in your hands. Please don't be responsible for their livelihoods."

The agreement also sets out that processors undertake that all legal proceedings against farm organisations and individual farmers will be withdrawn.

However, yesterday a number of protests remained at various meat plants.

Under the deal, there would be a number of critical changes to the specification requirements farmers must produce cattle to, but crucially will not impact the base price farmers get for their stock.

Irish Independent