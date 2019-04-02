Factories: Sheep farmers still waiting for prices lift-off

Hogget appears to be selling from a base of €5.40-5.45/kg with various add-ons bringing some prices up around the €5.50-5.60/kg mark.
On our price table, most of the major players are quoting €5.20 plus various bonuses for hogget - both the ICMs and Dawn Ballyhaunis have lifted their quote by 20c/kg, bringing them in line with Kildare Chilling and Kepak Athleague. Moyvalley Meats lead the table on €5.40/kg.
Moyvalley are also the best payers for new-season lamb with their €6.50/kg. The only other plants willing to quote for new lamb were the ICMs, on €6.00+10c/kg QA.
Heavy
Despite repeated commentary on the factory side about some lambs being too heavy and that this is a "problem", yesterday brought a lift in the price of cull ewes from Dawn, up 20c/kg to €2.80/kg thus keeping them in step with Kepak and Kildare Chilling.
Kildare top our price tree as they also quote a 10c/kg quality bonus on qualifying stock. The two ICMs remain on €2.60/kg.
Out at the marts numbers in general appear to be steady with a few places reporting tighter numbers while others reported good turnouts.
It took Apollo 11 three days to get to the moon; let's see what the factories can do with their prices in a week.
Marts
1 Mountbellew
There was a large number of sheep on offer here, and trade was "brisk" with demand remaining strong. Sample prices included 15 53kg ewes who made €119/hd, six 61kg wethers at €124/hd and 11 38kg ewe hoggets at €96/hd. The large number of stag ewes saw their price range from €80-134/hd. First crop ewes with twin lambs at foot sold to €270/hd with the best of the second crop ewes with twins at foot close behind at €262/hd.
2 Headford
Hogget prices here ranged from €75-130/hd with that top price coming for a batch that averaged 62/kgs. Other sample prices included 37kgs at €80/hd, 45kgs at €95/hd and 57kgs at €128/hd. Ewes with lambs at foot sold from €155-251/hd. Cull ewes made up to €70/hd.
3 Ballinrobe
Numbers here remained similar to the previous week, with trade also steady. Prices for store lambs ranged from €85-115/hd, with heavier types selling from €90-124/hd. Fat ewes made €85-115/hd, while the top price for ewes with twin lambs at foot settled at €260/hd.
4 Tuam
Top price for lambs here saw €74/hd with the €/kg given for 54kgs ie €128/hd, followed closely by 51.5kgs at €124/hd. Ewes with twin lambs at foot saw a top price of €250/hd given, while older ewes made up to €210/hd.
5 Maam Cross
The story here saw blackface and cross-bred averaging €66/hd, with one batch of 30 blackface ewe lambs setting the top bar at €75/hd. Hoggets averaged €83/hd, with four blackface ram lambs making €140/hd. Ewes with lambs at foot averaged €143/hd with the top price of €180/hd going to two ewes with four lambs at foot. Dry ewes averaged €81/hd to a max of €100/hd.
6 New Ross
Mart manager Jim Bushe described his trade overall as "goodish" - a neat way of saying it was better in places while pressurised in other areas. Jim noted that while there was a share of talk coming from the factories about heavy sheep being "too heavy" or "too fat", his trade saw 70kg lambs make €123/hd, while 44-56kg lambs sold from €116-128/hd. Heavy cast ewes sold from €110-132/hd, with lighter casts making from €75-106/hd The store trade was impressive, with 40kg lambs making up to €103 and 37-38.5kgs selling from €94-100/hd.
Indo Farming