Factories: Sheep farmers still waiting for prices lift-off

Back when I was a boy, the space race between the USA and USSR was gripping stuff.

I'd watch cross-legged on the floor of our front room in awe as the ground control engineer counted down: "Five, four, three, two, one… we have ignition, we have lift-off".

The telly would shake as the huge Saturn Five rocket rose slowly from its pad. Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins were on their way.

The Irish sheep trade isn't NASA that's for sure. Where NASA got to the moon, farmers feel that in relation to prices for new sheep the processors haven't even gotten their vehicle to the launch pad yet.

"€6.00-6.30/kg is what's on offer for new-season lamb," said ICSA's Sean McNamara. "That's no good to sheepmen trying to make up ground after a run of bad prices."

Mr McNamara reported hogget as selling from €5.40-560/kg, with factories becoming a little anxious about supplies.

IFA national sheep chairman Sean Dennehy said the lamb trade has improved slightly this week, with farmers getting €5.50-5.60/kg paid.

"Lambs remain very scarce and farmers should negotiate hard on both price and weights," he said. "This time last year hogget was making €6.10/6.20/kg."