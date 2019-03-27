Factories: Lamb prices still a long way short of 2018 figures

There was a difference of opinion among the farm organisations about factory prices yesterday morning.

IFA national chairman Sean Dennehy claimed that lamb prices had climbed to a top of €5.55-5.60/kg, with €5.50/kg freely available.

On the other hand, Sean McNamara of ICSA was more cautious, saying a top of no more than €5.45/kg was what was on offer.

Both prices are probably correct in their own way, with the IFA price indicative of what some producer groups are willing to do business at, while Sean McNamara's lower price may be an accurate reflection of how the trade is outside of a contract situation.

Whatever way you choose to read it, we are a long way behind prices from this time last year. This week last year the top quote on my factory sheep price table below showed hogget as making €5.80-6.00/kg, which translated into a top price on the ground of around €6.20/kg.

Yesterday official quotes for hogget/lamb on our price table ranged from €5.00-5.20/kg plus various bonuses.

Top of the pile on the table are Moyvalley Meats with their all-in offering of €5.40/kg for lamb.

With the cull ewe, Kildare Chilling head the posse on €2.80+10c/kg QA.