Tuesday 23 January 2018

Public to be asked for their opinions on future of the Common Agricultural Policy

Minister for Agriculture, Food and The Marine, Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan
Louise Hogan

The public will be asked to give their opinions on the future of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) as farmers fear up to defend their slice of the monies.

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed is due to brief the cabinet today on the discussions to date over the new CAP post-2020.

It is expected that full public consultation meetings will be held around the country by the Minister and Minister of State Andrew Doyle.

The Minister is understood to be eager to engage with communities to hit home the importance of CAP for agriculture and also in the provision of safe and affordable food.

The European Commission is putting the pressure on EU leaders to stump up more money for the post-2020 budget, which will be discussed at a February 23 summit.

It is understood that Brexit will leave a €14bn a year revenue hole, while other new issues such as defence and research will require an extra €10bn.

Further, EU individual payments to farmers could be limited to €60,000-€100,000 according to proposals that were tabled late last year.

EU Commissioner for Budget and Human Resources Gunther Oettinger has also said that there is going to be €14bn in structural funds missing from the EU budget due to Brexit and this gap should be 50pc covered from additional Member State contributions and 50pc by budget cuts.

However, he warned that with less than 1pc of Gross National Income (GNI) coming from Member States to the EU budget, it would not be possible to achieve such tasks.


Online Editors

