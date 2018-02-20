The EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan has said that "nothing will stand in the way of ha

'Nothing will stand in the way of continuing direct payments to farmers'

The Commissioner was speaking after a Council of Ministers meeting in Bulgaria yesterday and said that

In relation to the CAP strategic plans, he said that while they cover Pillar 1 and PIllar 2, it does not mean that both have to approved at the same time. When asked if there was a possibility that next year's elections to the European Parliament could affect the approval process for the CAP framework being signed off.

"Pillar 1 will continue to provide direct payments, with the conditionality of a higher level of climate and environmental ambition and nothing will stand in the way of continuing to have payments made to farmers - from the EU's side. And, hopefully Member States will be ready. "I don't think anyone in the EU side has ever held up payments to farmers. It always has been the level of investment in IT and technology and all the programmes that are required to be put in place by the Member States."