Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 20 March 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

New food supply chain proposals will help stamp out unfair trading practices - Hogan

Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan. Photo: Steve Humphreys
Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan. Photo: Steve Humphreys
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

Details around EU proposals on the future of the food supply chain will be published in April, with the EU Agriculture Commissioner hopeful that it will help stamp out unfair trading practices.

Speaking in Brussels yesterday, Phi Hogan said Europe is making good progress on putting together legislation to stamp out unfair trading practices

Details, he said, will be published in April and he said it was in response to a strong mandate from Member States around the position of the farmer in the food chain.

He said unfair trading practices were leading to a decline in the profitability of many farmers across Europe.

EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan said he expects legal proposals to be available by the end of May or early June for the future of the CAP.

At yesterday's Council of Ministers meeting only stumbling block was the lack of unanimity of external convergence of direct payments of yesterday's meeting.

External convergence, or equal subsidies across all Member States, was sought by five Member States, but there was support from 23 countries for the meeting's and according to Hogan getting 23 of 28 Member States to agree the text was "understandable" as it would be very difficult to get full agreement without knowing what the multiannual financial framework (MFF) is.

He said that more will be known when the budget is announced on May 2. He said to get 28 Member States agreed on voluntary coupled support was a great achievement.

Also Read

"This is a step forward in acknowledging that there will be sectoral difficulties from time to time that will require specific support, but there will be a framework around which to judge them."


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in EU

German EU Commissioner for budget and human resources Gunther Oettinger

'Mission impossible' to prevent cuts to farm payments, says EU budget Chief
Can the UK have its cake and eat it when it comes to food standards? Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

UK warned on post-Brexit agri-food restrictions
The UK Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Michael Gove.

Farm support payments to be used to help the environment after...
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (Brian Lawless/PA)

Ireland would consider increasing EU contributions, if CAP is protected -...
British Secretary of State for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Michael Gove

UK won’t do trade deals that undercut British farmers on standards: Gove

'Nothing will stand in the way of continuing direct payments to farmers'
Stock picture

EU Ministers - direct payments could be simplified and aimed at active farmers


Top Stories

Calf exports under threat from lack of breeding data
Carrentubber Pinocchio is the highest ranked bull on the ICBF Gene Ireland Beef Bull list 2018

Looking for stock bull this spring? This might help you choose the right...
Stock photo of a brood of hens.

Footage shows 'horrific conditions' endured by 500,000 chickens in farm...
(stock photo)

EU auditors call for CAP spend to be based on 'relevant' targets
Stock photo of a brood of hens.

Footage shows 'horrific conditions' endured by 500,000 chickens in farm...

Meet the couple who travelled on tractors to their wedding
Stock Image.

Don't miss the chance to apply a good dose of organic manure on depleted tillage...