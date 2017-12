The EU now hopes to conclude a trade deal with the South American Mercosur bloc by February next year.

EU agriculture chief Phil Hogan said yesterday that there were still 15 “open issues”, following a “difficult” meeting with the Mercosur countries in Buenos Aires last week.

“Mercosur talks were quite difficult,” Mr Hogan said, “but we feel we have made progress and hopefully that we can conclude successfully a deal, provided that all our conditions are met, in February 2018.” EU-Mercosur trade talks had effectively stalled as the two sides battled it out over agri-food quotas after an October EU offer on beef.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and French president Emmanuel Macron, who are leading the charge against the beef offer, both spoke out against it at a meeting of EU leaders last week. Spain and Portugal want to “press ahead” with a deal, Mr Varadkar (pictured) said. He said a deal was “something that the Irish government would support but we have a particular issue, as does France, around the beef and veal industries”.