The €12bn shortfall in EU budgets could be filled by increased contributions from Member States, the EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan has said.

The €12bn shortfall in EU budgets could be filled by increased contributions from Member States, the EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan has said.

Brexit will leave a €12bn hole in the EU budget, according to Mr Hogan and calls by some Member States to 'beef up' security, defence and migration spend could put increased pressure on CAP funds.

"Some Member States are looking for more policy co-ordination at EU level on these issues and this would require financial support as well," he said in Brussels. To fulfill a budget he said the EU would have to ask Member States to contribute more of gross national income from the current 1pc

"If they decided to increase that from 1pc to 1.1pc or 1.2pc as the Budget Commissioner has been asking, that helps enormously in filling the gap in our resources." Mr Hogan also said that the former EU Commissioner Mario Monti and recommended the EU budget needs reform, both on the revenue and on the expenditure side, to address current challenges and to achieve tangible results for European citizens, and said that these proposals could be considered by Member States too.